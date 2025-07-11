Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: monument valley, ustwo games

Monument Valley Receives New Physical Editions Via iam8bit

Monument Valley has a couple of new options for fans to collect, as a new physical edition and vinyl collection are available

Article Summary Monument Valley trilogy gets new physical editions for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch from iam8bit

Exclusive editions feature all three games, collectible art cards, and a sleek all-black O-sleeve

The complete Monument Valley soundtrack returns on repress and new vinyl, with a special slipcase option

Deluxe art card sets and spectacular art prints are available for fans seeking stunning Monument Valley artwork

Indie game developer and publisher Ustwo Games has partnered with iam8bit for some special physical editions of Monument Valley. First up, the full trilogy is being sold on one convenient collection for both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, giving you everything and some bonus items under one set, depending on what level you want to get. They are also releasing a vinyl collection of the series' soundtrack, so you can get music from all three titles at once. We have the finer details about them for you below, as they are all up for pre-order now.

Monument Valley Physical Editions

For both the global retail edition and iam8bit Exclusive Edition, fans will receive all three games— Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2, and Monument Valley 3 —on disc/cart, region-free as always, with a special set of six stunning art cards that showcase some of the most breathtaking monuments and puzzles from the beloved games. The iam8bit Exclusive Edition includes a special O-sleeve with a sleek, all-black design. Fans who pre-order now will receive an official game soundtrack download code to redeem the soundtrack from all three Monument Valley games, allowing players to embark on a journey through the vast and ambient soundscapes of all three games whenever they please.

Those who missed out on the release of the Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 vinyl are in luck, as both previously sold-out 2xLPs return, repressed on their stunning original disc colors. Fans looking to complete their collection need look no further, with the new Monument Valley 3 2xLP, pressed on Translucent Red and Mint Vinyl. All three vinyl products are available for pre-order now, available for $44.99 each. Complete collections will shine with a special slip case, available for $14.99. The Monument Valley Vinyl Collection is perfect for dedicated fans looking to obtain the entire collection, boasting the Monument Valley 2xLP, Monument Valley 2 2xLP and the Monument Valley 3 2xLP all for $139.99, which includes the beautiful slipcase to lovingly house the stunning collection.

In addition, print-fanatics can choose between the Monument Valley Deluxe Art Card Set, including a total of twelve 8.25" x 5" cards (four from each game) printed on 18-point stock with a soft touch finish and inhoused in a custom envelope with foil embellishments available for $19.99, or the Monument Valley Deluxe Art Prints, which includes a total of nine prints showcasing the most iconic monuments from the first and second game, as well as three new images for $49.99.

