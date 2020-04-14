NBA & NHL Stars Compete In Call Of Duty: Warzone Today

A special live stream is happening today at 3pm ET as NBA and NHL stars will compete against each other in Call Of Duty: Warzone. Across several YouTube channels, you can catch multiple games today between teams as they compete for glory in a "Warstream". In a bit of social distancing and a bit of enjoying a video game while they can't play the current season, these teams are going head-to-head in games you'd rarely see them take part in. But they're not playing alone, as they will fight alongside professional Call Of Duty League teams including Paris Legion, London Royal Ravens, Toronto Ultra, Dallas Empire and Los Angeles Guerrillas. Each of them getting a two-hour window of free-play and freedom to stream on personal and team channels. You can see the full list of players who are taking part in this special "Warstream" below, as well as the schedule.

Paul George : The six-time NBA All-Star and LA Clipper will test his CoD skills to see if they measure up to his basketball game.

: The six-time NBA All-Star and LA Clipper will test his CoD skills to see if they measure up to his basketball game. Malcolm Miller : The reigning NBA Champion with Toronto Raptors looks to prove his championship-level talent on the Warzone battlefield.

: The reigning NBA Champion with Toronto Raptors looks to prove his championship-level talent on the Warzone battlefield. Mitch Marner: As the 4th overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, will this high-level hockey talent carry over translate to video game?

As the 4th overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, will this high-level hockey talent carry over translate to video game? DJ Nicky Romero : Not only is Romero an avid CoD player, he's invested in the UK gaming community and thinks he can hang with pros.

: Not only is Romero an avid CoD player, he's invested in the UK gaming community and thinks he can hang with pros. Rudy Gobert: As a back-to-back NBA defensive player of the year and current Utah Jazz center, Gobert looks to prove his talents in Warzone.

As a back-to-back NBA defensive player of the year and current Utah Jazz center, Gobert looks to prove his talents in Warzone. Stephen Johns : The current Dallas Stars defensemen has been competing with OpTic Gaming LA, but can he compete with the hometown Dallas huntsmen?

: The current Dallas Stars defensemen has been competing with OpTic Gaming LA, but can he compete with the hometown Dallas huntsmen? Skyrroz : With a collective 531K YouTube followers, the Call of Duty specialist has the most to prove.

: With a collective 531K YouTube followers, the Call of Duty specialist has the most to prove. Zach Zoya : At only 19, Zoya is one of the most promising singers and rappers but does he have the CoD skill?

: At only 19, Zoya is one of the most promising singers and rappers but does he have the CoD skill? Mike Sirois : The champion golfer and current big-time personality will without a doubt bring the laughs – whether it's his "skill" or commentary.

: The champion golfer and current big-time personality will without a doubt bring the laughs – whether it's his "skill" or commentary. Evan Fournier: Another French basketball standout, currently with the Orlando Magic, looks to prove his professional level CoD talent.