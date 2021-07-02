NeatherRealm Studios Is Ending DLC Support On Mortal Kombat 11

The day was going to eventually come, but NetherRealm Studios announced today they're ending DLC support on Mortal Kombat 11. The news is a little shocking but not too surprising as the company is always developing a new game to come out every two years or so. MK11 originally was released in April 2019, and since then it has received nothing but continued support from the company with two major content drops, character additions, and a massive amount of extras that would make almost any other fighting game drowning in content.

On the flip side of that, not everyone gets what they want all the time. With the constant rumors of more characters being added who never showed up, along with failed character additions like Evil Dead's Ash Williams being teased and never coming to fruition, there's always going to be angry fans that their favorite characters never made the cut. Not to mention people who are calling this out as being fake or the few who have been pulling old quotes from interviews claiming the game would have a much longer life cycle. But no matter what, the company took to Twitter to make the announcement official.

NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end. — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) July 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

As to what comes next after Mortal Kombat 11… Well, that's where it gets a little "toasty" if you will. For the longest time, the rumor is we'll be seeing Injustice 3 next, which fits the pattern of the company doing a game every two years and producing a sequel to their two main titles every four years. However, there's been nothing leaked about it to confirm the game is on the way. So either they got something brand new up their sleeves for this one, or it's just a lot of smoke and mirrors as they've kept it close to the chest. Regardless, if they hold true to form, we should be seeing an announcement soon with a release date for the game this year if they want to keep the four-year pattern.