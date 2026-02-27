Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Adonis Brosteanu, Dragonis Ares, Dragonis Games, Necrophosis: Full Consciousness

Necrophosis: Full Consciousness Announced For Consoles

After being out on PC for nearly a year, Necrophosis: Full Consciousness will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles sometime this year

Article Summary Necrophosis: Full Consciousness is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles in 2026 with all released content.

Explore a decaying Lovecraftian world, unraveling mysteries through immersive narration and evocative poetry.

Solve challenging puzzles, encounter eldritch horrors, and master unique brain detachment mechanics.

The Subconsciousness expansion adds new areas, entities, and deeper exploration of the haunting universe.

Dragonis Games has announced this week that they will bring Necrophosis: Full Consciousness over to PlayStation and Xbox consoles this year. The game has been out on PC since April 2025, so this version will give players all the content released to date, along with the new Subconsciousness DLC. The game is coming to both consoles digitally, but for some reason, only the PS5 will get a physical edition. Enjoy the trailer above, as the team has only indicated it will be released in 2026, but did not provide an official date.

Necrophosis: Full Consciousness

Billions of years after the universe met its demise, you awaken in a realm where death reigns supreme but even death may die. Necrophosis, the curse that plagues this world, inflicts decay upon everything it touches. Here, amidst a landscape crafted with meticulous care, dread and decay permeate every corner. The characters of this world, infected by the curse, embody the very essence of decay. With every turn you take and every sigh that escapes your lips, you bear witness to the relentless touch of decay. Necrophosis weaves its grim tapestry, enveloping you in a haunting journey through a macabre world where death is not an end, but a pervasive reality.

In Necrophosis, visuals are just the surface of a deep, immersive experience. Delve into a world where every element is steeped in a rich backstory, where each step forward unveils a new layer of mystery. As you progress, you'll encounter mechanics that challenge your wit, each puzzle a piece of a larger, enigmatic narrative.

Prepare for a journey of discovery and introspection, where every event is a unique encounter, and each solution leads to deeper revelations. Whether through haunting narrations or evocative poetry, Necrophosis weaves a slow burn of intrigue, drawing you into its captivating tale with every twist and turn.

Roam the cursed lands: Awaken as consciousness itself in a realm of death, a world consumed by Necrophosis. Explore freely through its dark macabre landscapes where all things rot and decay eternally.

Awaken as consciousness itself in a realm of death, a world consumed by Necrophosis. Explore freely through its dark macabre landscapes where all things rot and decay eternally. Echoes of the dying cosmos: Navigate eerie landscapes, grotesque architecture and haunting visuals that bring Lovecraftian and cosmic horror to life.

Navigate eerie landscapes, grotesque architecture and haunting visuals that bring Lovecraftian and cosmic horror to life. Uncover hidden truths: Delve into evocative narrative poems and unravel the world's enigmatic backstory while engaging with decayed gods caught in an eternal cycle of death and rebirth.

Delve into evocative narrative poems and unravel the world's enigmatic backstory while engaging with decayed gods caught in an eternal cycle of death and rebirth. Master chilling puzzles: Solve unsettling puzzles as you explore a world consumed by rot. Certain challenges demand brain detachment and possession, while others rely on careful observation.

Solve unsettling puzzles as you explore a world consumed by rot. Certain challenges demand brain detachment and possession, while others rely on careful observation. Confront the unnatural: Face gods, eldritch entities, and Lovecraftian beings who have taken refuge here, learning their histories and the horrors they embody.

Face gods, eldritch entities, and Lovecraftian beings who have taken refuge here, learning their histories and the horrors they embody. Haunting soundscapes: Each environment features minimalist, droning ambience, layered with whispers, distant groans, and echoing cryptic voices that heighten tension and unease.

Each environment features minimalist, droning ambience, layered with whispers, distant groans, and echoing cryptic voices that heighten tension and unease. Second Awakening: Return to the realm of death in the Necrophosis: Subconsciousness expansion. Explore new landscapes, entities, and stories as your journey leads ever deeper.

