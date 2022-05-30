Neodori Forever Will Release On Steam In Late June

Crescent Moon Games and developer Strobetano announced this week that we'll be seeing Neodori Forever be released on Steam next month. If you're into third-person racing games, then this might just be up your alley as the game will throw you into the thick of an intense race in the middle of cities, down highways, and across some fun track designs. Drawing inspiration from a number of different '80s and '90s arcade titles, a little heavier on some of SEGA's racing games, you become a racer in a high-stakes competition through several locations in which you'll need to pick up items such as coins and power-ups to get you through every section of what feels like a rally.

But it's not all fun and games as you'll have to contend with other racers who are looking to edge you out and run you off the course, as well as normal traffic getting in the way, and the police trying to slow you down. You can check out more about the game below along with the latest trailer as it will drop on June 23rd on Steam.

Neodori Forever is a retro inspired, endless arcade 3D racing game inspired by the beloved old classics. A colorful cast of rivals is waiting to race against you on a variety of vibrant environments.

Collect power ups and coins on the way to expand your car collection and outrun the competition. Simple Race: Race in each world zone to reach the end

Versus: Challenge different opponents to earn your spot in the top

Forever Mode: Explore all the world zones and ride at your pace in an endless ride, day and night

Randomly generated levels never play the same track twice!

25+ Unique Unlockable cars!

11+ Unique environments

Various racetrack levels for each environment

Day/Night cycle

Controller compatible