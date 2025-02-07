Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Neon Inferno, Retroware, Zenovia Interactive

Neon Inferno Announced For Q3 2025 Release For PC & Consoles

The new 2D run-and-gun gallery-shooter game Neon Inferno has been announced for PC and consoles, set for release sometime this Fall

Article Summary Neon Inferno, a 2D run-and-gun game, launches Q3 2025 for PC and consoles by Zenovia Interactive.

Indie game developer Zenovia Interactive and publisher Retrowave have confirmed their next game is on the way, as Neon Inferno will be released sometime this Fall. This will be a total throwback to some classic arcade titles as you're getting a gallery shooter mixed with a 2D run-and-gun title, all of which is set in a futuristic NYC that needs a hero. You can learn more about the game here as we wait for a release date to be revealed.

Neon Inferno

Three decades from now, New York City is at war with itself. A war with no battlefield: criminal syndicates control four of its five boroughs, fighting each other and the corrupt NYPD in a vicious struggle for supremacy. Into this dystopia steps a fledgling crime family trying to secure their place, striving for power just as everyone else. You are their deadliest weapon. As an assassin, your missions will take you through every area of this hyper-metropolitan sprawl: from the impoverished battle-torn slums of the Bronx, where the police and the gangs wage vicious war covering entire neighborhoods in flame, to the walled neon gardens of Inner Manhattan, where the upper-class and the lawmakers idle away their time enjoying the fruits of high culture, blissfully shielded from the chaos and the agony of the outside world — for now.

Shoot close, aim far: A dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time).

A dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time). Glorious 32-bit style: A sci-fi cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack.

A sci-fi cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack. Two-player co-op: With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn't you be better off with a friend?

With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn't you be better off with a friend? Satisfying arcade challenge: Enjoy a playthrough on an easier mode… or put your skills and resilience to the test with the 1-credit-clear Arcade Mode!

