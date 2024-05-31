Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Neon Squad Tactics, Tin Man Games

Neon Squad Tactics Receives June Release On Meta Quest

Neon Squad Tactics has a new trailer showing off the turn-based tactical title, as the game arrives for Meta Quest in mid-June.

Indie game developer and publisher Tin Man Games have released a new trailer and info for Neon Squad Tactics, as the game is coming out in June. Players will be able to dive into the heart of UltraCity as a member of the squad, taking on missions from powerful corporations in turn-based tactical scenarios. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game arrives on June 13 for Meta Quest.

Neon Squad Tactics

Immerse yourself in the heart of a cyberpunk metropolis as one of the elite Operators, capable of projecting your consciousness into a team of skilled heroes known as the Neon Squad. Gather your friends or online allies and navigate the vibrant, wacky world from the comfort of a virtual bar. A captivating holographic table serves as your interface to key locations in the city and beyond. You'll undertake daring missions on behalf of the powerful corporations, all under the guidance of an enigmatic Handler. Strategic thinking and clever teamwork will be your greatest assets as you coordinate your squad's actions in thrilling turn-based tactical battles, where every decision could mean the difference between victory and defeat. Forge alliances, outsmart your enemies, and rise to the top of the cybernetic food chain. Are you ready to become a legend in the neon-lit world of the Neon Squad?

Turn-based tactics action game with a compelling single-player campaign and Drop in / Drop out multiplayer missions for up to 4 players.

Hyper-retro 90s aesthetic and a modern synthwave soundtrack featuring tracks by AM0k, Metasphere, Fynn's Arcade, Hearts in Beta and Monster Mansion.

31 playfields across three diverse biomes. Choose from eight playable Squad members – Assassin / Vanguard / Ravager / Juggernaut / E-Goop / Ghost / Queen / Wildcard

Over-the-top futuristic weaponry includes laser swords, combat drones, lightning launchers, smart mines, nano-bots, and more.

in-game wagering system. The bigger the risks, the bigger the rewards.

