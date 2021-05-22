Neowiz Announces New Action RPG Title Lies Of P

Neowiz and Round8 Studios announced this week they have a new action RPG title on the way called Lies Of P. If you love twisted takes on fairy tales, then you might get a kick out of this darker version of Pinocchio as he is dropped into a twisted land in search of Geppetto. The game will have a bit of a Dark Souls them going for it, as Pinocchio must navigate through a dark Belle Epoque world where all of humanity is lost. Just looking at it gives us the chills to a degree as this feels like an interesting tale to be told. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we do know it's being planned for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can read a little more about the story below along with the announcement trailer.

Lies of P tells the story of Pinocchio like you've never seen it before. As Pinocchio himself, you must navigate through a dark Belle Epoque world where all of humanity is lost. The once beautiful city of Krat has become a living hell, and you must find the famed Mr. Geppetto to unravel the mystery of what happened to both yourself and the world around you. As the puppet mechanoid Pinocchio, you will wind your way through the streets of a ruined city, crafting weapons from the materials you find in the world, and interacting with the remaining few who manage to survive in this pre-industrial hellscape. The more you lie, the more human you become, with all the advantages and disadvantages that it entails. A richly detailed crafting system, profound narrative choices, and deeply customizable character progression round out the RPG features in Lies of P.