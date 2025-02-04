Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged:

Neowiz Announces Publishing Deal With Wolfeye Studios

Wolfeye Studios has a brand-new game on the way that they haven't revealed yet. But we do know that Neowiz will be the publisher

Neowiz announced this morning they have made a new deal with developer Wolfeye Studios to publish their latest yet-to-be-revealed game. The game has no title, and they haven't revealed much about it, just that it's an "intricately crafted world with a branching narrative in a retrofuturistic setting." We have more from the announcement made this morning for you here as we now wait to learn more.

Neowiz x Wolfeye Studios

This yet-to-be-named title features an intricately crafted world with a branching narrative in a retrofuturistic setting and will be distributed globally by Neowiz. Accompanying the partnership news, Wolfeye invites players behind the scenes for a sneak peek at new concept art for the upcoming title. The three images convey the diversity of the world and how the studio is blending a rugged environment with layers of futuristic style to deliver something unique to audiences.

The Wolfeye Studios team leadership includes Raf Colantonio and Julien Roby, both considered pioneers in the immersive sim genre with their work on the critically acclaimed Dishonored and Prey (2017). They are joined by a veteran team who worked with them on Dishonored and Prey (2017) in addition to other expert Wolfeye developers with credits spanning beloved titles like Dark Messiah, Pentiment, the Assassin's Creed franchise, and more. The team is now hard at work creating the next great RPG title for PC and console.

"Partnering with a studio brimming with incredible talent at Wolfeye is a timely and strategic fit for us," says Seungchul Kim, co-CEO, Neowiz. "This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to delivering remarkable story-driven games that resonate with gamers worldwide on PC and console platforms."

"We have a burning passion for making a very specific type of game that blends RPG, action and simulation," says Raf Colantonio, Creative Director and President, Wolfeye Studios. "These games can only be successful when the publisher shares that same passion."

"With Neowiz, we found a partner that truly understands our vision and is as committed as we are to delivering a unique, creative and memorable game experience that will appeal both to our long-term fans and new players alike," said Julien Roby, CEO and Executive Producer, Wolfeye Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!