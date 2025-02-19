Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Rivals

NetEase Games Issues Statement On Laid Off Marvel Rivals Staff

After the development team for Marvel Rivals revealed they were all laid off yesterday, NetEase Games has finally responded to the move

Article Summary Entire Marvel Rivals staff laid off despite game’s success, sparking online outrage.

NetEase cites organizational reasons for reducing Seattle-based design team.

Commitment to Marvel Rivals continues with core team in China, led by key producers.

Fan backlash includes calls for boycotts and refunds amid gaming industry layoffs.

Yesterday, the news came out that the entire staff behind Marvel Rivals had been laid off from the game, and today we now have a statement about it. In case you weren't already aware, the news broke on ResetEra that the entire Seattle-based team that worked on the game has been laid off. Yes, THE ENTIRE TEAM. Based on reports from multiple sources, it sounds like the entire studio is probably going to be shut down. Once word of this hit social media, the immediate vibes ranged from shock to anger, because the game was not just successful at launch, it was immensely successful! Especially for a game that relies a lot on people paying money for cosmetics and seasonal content, at a point in time in gaming where people are just over the concept of paying extra. In short, there was no reason to let them go because the game was more successful than originally predicted.

We, among other outlets, reached out for a comment and overnight were given this blanket statement from NetEase about the move:

We recently made the difficult decision to adjust Marvel Rivals' development team structure for organizational reasons and to optimize development efficiency for the game. This resulted in a reduction of a design team based in Seattle that is part of a larger global design function in support of Marvel Rivals. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of those affected and will be treating them confidentially and respectfully with recognition for their individual contributions.

We want to reassure our fanbase that the core development team for Marvel Rivals, which continues to be led by Lead Producer Weicong Wu and Game Creative Director Guangyun Chen in Guangzhou, China, remains fully committed to delivering an exceptional experience. We are investing more, not less, into the evolution and growth of this game. We're excited to deliver new super hero characters, maps, features, and content to ensure an engaging live service experience for our worldwide player base.

The outrage online has many people saying they will no longer be playing the game or, in some cases, demanding refunds. Which is understandable, considering how many unnecessary layoffs have been happening in the gaming industry over the past two years; there's going to be a portion of the audience who no longer wish to support a company that laid off its staff. Especially with a game that has seen the popularity and success Marvel Rivals has since its launch. Time will tell whether or not these layoffs or the fan rejection will actually impact the game, but one thing is for certain: there's now a ton of ill will toward the company for what seems like a resource-based decision.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!