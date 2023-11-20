Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blood West, Ghoultown

Blood West Gets Music Video From The Band Ghoultown

Check out the latest video for the game Blood West as the band Ghoultown created a new music video to hype up its release.

Article Summary New music video by Ghoultown released for Blood West game.

Game features stealth FPS action in a Wild West setting.

Blood West to launch full game on December 5 with new content.

The song ‘I Am The Undead’ celebrates Blood West’s undead theme.

Indie game developer and publisher Hyperstrange has got a new music video for their game Blood West, featuring music from the band Ghoultown. This is basically one giant aimed hype video for the game set to the tune of country rock tune that harkens back to the themes of killing the undead out in the Old West. You can check out the full music video below, as the game is still on track to be released on December 5.

"Blood West is an immersive wild west stealth FPS with RPG elements where, as a revenant desperado, you take on the twisted demons and eldritch horrors while you search for the means to end the curse that has befallen the frontier and maybe find some peace for your wicked soul. One quest after another, the spirits of the land will lead you towards even greater challenges in a story-rich, non-linear adventure. And whatever your path may be – things will get rough. For hell is empty, and all the devils are here!"

"The third and final part of Blood West's story is coming up later this year when the full game launches on December 5. It will be your time to explore the mountains, a region even deadlier than the mines and the swamp, adding fan-favorite voice actor Stephen L. Russell, better known for his roles in Thief, Dishonored 2, and many others, to this new entry in the stealth immersive sim genre. With an overwhelmingly positive reception on Steam by players during its Early Access phase, with over 1,600 reviews and a 92% positive rating, Blood West is set to expand into 1.0 on December 5, 2023, and will feature over 20 hours of playtime across its three chapters."

"In this new video, the revenant gunslinger ventures into the abandoned Ghoultown, a hell-ridden nightmare despite the welcome sign in view, enjoying a sip of drink before all breaks loose. The music band Ghoultown, combining elements of rock, metal, and Western, takes us on a cowpunk journey through the fights and killings of the undead gunslinger, blood, and guts spilling after every shot, with our protagonist falling horribly to the overwhelming odds, only to awaken once again and walking back into the punishment. Ghoultown consists of singer and guitarist Count Lyle, guitarist Jake Middlefinger, guitarist Lizard Lazario, bassist Santi, drummer Dalton Black, and trumpeter Randy Graham, and they all treat us to their performance in their ghost shapes of a fully original new song composed by them for Blood West. Both a tribute and a celebration of the game, 'I Am The Undead' captures the bizarre nature of a cursed gunman roaming through the old Wild West in a murdering rampage of horrifying monsters, and as the game does as well, the fun of it all."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!