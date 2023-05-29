NetEase Games Unveils Console Game Developer PinCool NetEase Games has launched yet another studio in the past week, this time revealing PinCool Inc., which will focus on console titles.

NetEase Games has revealed another studio this week as they have launched Pincool Inc., which will focus specifically on console games. This particular company will be based in Tokyo, Japan, and will be staffed with a bevy of industry experts with "extensive experience in different facets of the interactive entertainment field, including video games, movie creatives, live events, and IP licensing." While the news of the launch of the new company is cool, it did not come with any plans at this time. Which means whatever they are working on is being kept so top secret, they didn't even want to mention at the start of it all that they were working on anything. We got more info on who will be running the place below.

"PinCool is led by Representative Director & President Ryutaro Ichimura, a 20-year veteran of the games industry and longtime producer of the Dragon Quest franchise. Beyond serving as lead producer for games such as Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King and Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies, Ichimura was also involved in production for anime properties such as Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. He also led various other areas of the Dragon Quest IP franchise, including live events and exhibitions."

"In addition, Takashi Ogura will join PinCool as a board member. Previously, Ogura was involved in branding and marketing, business development, and business strategy for a number of online businesses, including Doraemon at Epoch Co., Ltd., Duffy at Oriental Land Co., Ltd., and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai at Square Enix Co., Ltd. PinCool plans to leverage its diverse knowledge as an entertainment production company to provide high-quality entertainment experiences to users worldwide. While it will mainly focus on developing titles for game consoles, the company will also be involved in planning and producing a range of additional forms of entertainment."

