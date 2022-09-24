Netflix Makes Oxenfree Available On Its Mobile App

Netflix has officially made Oxenfree, the narrative-driven adventure title from Night School Studio, available on their app for iOS and Android. Originally released in 2016, the team basically secured the game to present a Netflix Edition for people to play whenever they feel like as long as they're subscribed to their service. This version comes with a ton of regional support exclusive to this version of the game, as you're getting in-game subtitles in over 30 languages, allowing even more players to experience the spookiness of Edward's Island. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer as it is available right now.

A fun night partying takes a supernatural turn for the teens of Camena High. Unlock the mysteries of a ghostly rift in this choice-driven thriller. Alex is a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother, Jonas, to an overnight party on an old military island. The senior-year tradition takes a terrifying turn when she stumbles upon the island's cryptic past in this World War II-inspired narrative that GamesBeat calls "a big next step for adventure games." Explore a haunted island: Hike and talk across lush woods, abandoned military forts and more. What's simmering just beneath the hauntingly beautiful veneer of Edwards Island will forever change your perception of reality.

