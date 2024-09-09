Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged:

NetherRealm Studios Lays Off Entire Mobile Division

Joining the ever-growing list of companies that are laying off employees, NetherRealm Studios has canned their entire mobile division

Article Summary NetherRealm Studios lays off entire mobile division, joining the trend of massive gaming industry job cuts.

Layoffs confirmed via employees' LinkedIn updates and ResetEra, affecting long-tenured staff.

Mobile team managed Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, set to shut down in October after app store removal in July.

This layoff adds to over 11,000 job losses in gaming; no comment yet from NetherRealm or WB Games.

NetherRealm Studios joins the ranks of video game companies that have executed massive layoffs in the past two years, as their mobile division is now completely gone. News of the layoffs first made its way onto ResetEra when people noticed many of the employees of the company from the mobile division posting notices that they had been given their termination notice today, as well as career changes on LinkedIn profiles. Many of the people have been with the company for several years as they revitalized the Mortal Kombat after Armageddon, and saw the rise of the DC Comics' Injustice fighting game series.

For the most part, the team had been managing Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, which is the mobile companion to the franchise with its own series of updates and other content. In what should have been a sign that the team was going to be let go, the game's official Twitter/X account announced back in July that it would be shutting down.

"We are sorry to inform you that Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will close its operations in October. It has been an honor creating this game for our Kommunity, and we appreciate the enthusiasm from our fans. In the coming weeks we will share specific timing of the close of the game. Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will shut down on 10/21/24. The game will be removed from the App Store and Google Play on 7/22/24, with in-game purchases disabled on 8/23/24. Players can enjoy the game until 10/21/24. It has been an honor creating this game for our Kommunity."

According to a couple of different websites, this latest round of layoffs now brings the total loss of jobs to over 11,000 that have been made public. The move is certainly a black eye on the studio, as fans wasted no time taking to social media to call out the move. Neither NeterRealm nor WB Games have commented publicly on the layoffs as of when this article was written.

