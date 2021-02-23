Netmarble Will Launch Blade & Soul Revolution On March 4th

Netmarble revealed today that Blade & Soul Revolution will be coming out on March 4th, set for both iOS and Android devices. The game was teased for a western release months ago as the team has already been working with it in the APAC region, with it doing very well in South Korea. So well it managed to snag "Google Play Best Game in Korea" for 2019. Now they're taking it global with the game set to drop next week in 149 countries via the App Store and in 126 countries on Google Play. You can still pre-register to download the game and earn rewards like 1,000 Black Crystals and one premium pet at launch, but that will only last up until they finally release it. You can read more about it below as well as check out the latest video from the team about the game, as they released an interview with lead developer Jang Hyun Jin.

Blade & Soul Revolution is an Open World Mobile RPG that translates the breathtaking cinematic stories of revenge from the PC online game Blade & Soul into a cohesive and authentic mobile experience. The game will feature five professions at launch – Blade Master, Destroyer, Kung Fu Master, Force Master, and Summoner. Any players that pre-register can still gain access to rewards including 1,000 Black Crystals and one premium pet (a Lumi for Android users and a Sparkie for iPhone users). The game stays true to its PC roots with a high level of full 3D graphics and large-scale content that has been revamped to perform flawlessly on mobile devices. It displays an eastern-inspired fantasy world with stunning full 3D graphics backed by the Unreal Engine 4, offering massive real-time faction battle and incomparable hands-on action experience. Western players can also look forward to modifications, such as changing the Stamina Consumption System for easy play sessions.

https://youtu.be/7ljiMkEIKgE Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lead Developer Interview (https://youtu.be/7ljiMkEIKgE)