Neverwinter Announces Northdark Reaches Event With Dev Video

Gearbox Publishing has revealed that the Dungeons & Dragons title Neverwinter will be holding a special event for Northdark Reaches. Right now, players can experience The Way of The Drow, which will start today and run all the way until December 1st, giving players a chance to snag some cool items for the game, including their own version of the iconic novelization character Drizzt Do'Urden. As part of the celebration of this event, the team has posted a brand new video talking about the latest additions to the game. You can check out the video down at the bottom along with more details about what you can expect to watch for the over 30-minute clip.

"With the launch of Neverwinter's Way of the Drow-inspired module, Northdark Reaches, the D&D MMORPG is offering a gift fit for any Drow fan in a new log-in event, The Way of the Drow Login Event, today! From today, November 17th through December 1st at 7:30am PT, all players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox can log in and choose to claim one of the following Drow-related items*, including items based on the popular Drow character, Drizzt Do'Urden:

Drizzt Companion

Drizzt's Hair

Cattie-Brie's Hair

Renegade Drow Race

Epic Insignia Choice Pack"

"In celebration of Neverwinter's Northdark Reaches recent launch and the limited-time community login event, "The Way of the Drow", that begins today, Cryptic Studios has announced that a new Neverwinter: Northdark Reaches author video interview is now available on Neverwinter's YouTube channel. This new interview reveals how the Neverwinter team collaborated with New York Times best-selling author and the creator of The Way of the Drow saga R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore to create Northdark Reaches, the new Way of the Drow-inspired major update for the game that's available now for free on PC and consoles."