Neverwinter: Demonweb Pit Officially Launches Today

Neverwinter: Demonweb Pit has been released this morning, giving you a terrifying new expansion for the free-to-play D&D experience.

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have officially released the latest expansion, Neverwinter: Demonweb Pit, for both PC and consoles today. In the game, Lolth, the spider-goddess of the Drow, has appeared in the depths of the underworld and is causing an upheaval as she is slowly taking over. You and your party must venture down to drive Lolth out of the Material Plane and save the city of Menzoberranzan. We got more details of what's included in this expansion below as it is now live and ready for you to play.

New Adventure Zone – Narbondellyn: Discover a new neighborhood, home to the towering Narbondel landmark of Menzoberranzan. For the first time ever, explore the grounds of House Fey-Branche, a powerful house of Menzoberranzan and assist this venerable and mighty house in constructing the powerful Realm Engine to drive back Lolth!

New Dungeon – The Demonweb Pits: Archmage Gromph's fractured spell has blurred the lines between Menzoberranzan and the Demonweb Pits, and the heroes of Neverwinter must band together to drive Lolth out of the Material Plane. Enter the Demonweb Pits dungeon to challenge Lolth in an epic battle, and discover new secrets, bosses and rewards. This brand-new dungeon has players choose from three difficulty tiers: Normal and Advanced difficulties for random queues Master difficulty for players seeking an ultimate challenge

New Menzoberranzan Hunts: Take on challenging hunts throughout all Menzoberranzan neighborhoods that will have you go up against horrifying monstrosities from both the Underdark and the Demonweb Pits itself. Band together with fellow adventurers to defeat these foes, close the opened abyssal tears into Menzoberranzan and harness the power of the Demonweb Pits! With these new hunts, they'll feature modifiers for you to make each hunt more challenging to earn greater rewards, and have a mix of mechanics introduced in previous hunts from the Dragonslayer and Barovia modules for Neverwinter.

Post-Leveling Experience Update – The Hero's Path: This new leveling experience update, "The Hero's Path" Meta Adventure Set, offers goals for players after reaching level 20 (the max level in the game), along with new rewards as you make leveling progress – extending the new user-experience and improving guidance into the endgame experience for Neverwinter. In the Adventure Log, players will find the new leveling experience under the "The Hero's Path", which has them run through the game in a tutorial/guided format, as it teaches the players about gameplay mechanics (e.g., combat, currency, etc.) and suggests different areas of the game to explore.



