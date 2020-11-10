Neverwinter Is Now Available On The Epic Games Store

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios revealed this week that they have brought Neverwinter to the Epic Games Store. The free-to-play action MMORPG set in the Forgotten Realms has officially been added to the service, with all of the current content in the game as players can embark on the latest adventure with The Redeemed Citadel. Milestone IV will conclude the adventure that has been set in Avernus for the past three adventures, which you can read about below and see the latest trailer. This is pretty cool to see the game be added to the EGS, giving players who may not have experienced it before a new platform to play it on.

With the final milestone unlocked for The Redeemed Citadel, players can now experience all of the exciting features that the citadel has to offer. The new update concludes the epic campaign of Neverwinter players aiding the redeemed archdevil Zariel in her renewed crusade against the devils and demons engaged in the Blood War. After banding together throughout the previous milestones to restore power to the once Bleeding Citadel, it has finally been fully restored and its Forge rekindled, enabling Zariel's allies to strengthen their armor and their resolve. This foothold in Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells, now serves as a beacon for Aasimar avengers everywhere. Milestone IV includes a new character race: Aasimar, along with a new chamber that gives players the ability to craft and upgrade unique armor. New Chamber – The Forge The Forge is now unlocked, enabling players to upgrade their Hunt Armor and craft Divine Armor.

New Character Race – Aasimar Upon completion of this milestone, players who have purchased all Reforger's Blessings and claimed all personal rewards will unlock the Aasimar Race. The Aasimar Race has the following racial abilities: Celestial Superiority: Damage dealt, outgoing healing, incoming healing, and maximum hit points are increased by 1%. Players take 1% less damage from all sources. Ability Scores: Grants a player +2 to any two stats. Celestial Presence: Grants all nearby party members a 1% increase to maximum hit points. This effect does not stack.

While slaying devils and demons throughout the Neverwinter campaign, players can earn the following new rewards: Crown of Candles Transmute

Reforger's Pants

3x Blessed Gifts of the Companion Choice Pack Pack contains a player's choice of a piece of level 1100 companion equipment.

Premium Legendary Insignia Choice Pack Bundle Lets players choose one of the following legendary insignias: Brutality, Initiative, and Fortitude.

