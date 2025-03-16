Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deck13, Pocket Wheels

3D Racing Platformer Pocket Wheels Announced For PC & Consoles

Go back to the early days of playing with your toys, as Pocket Wheels has a free demo on Steam, with an eventual PC and console release

Article Summary Pocket Wheels is a 3D platformer-racer evoking childhood toy adventures.

Play as a toy car with abilities like jumping, gliding, and grappling.

Explore rooms with themed tracks, collectibles, and fun objectives.

Free demo on Steam, full release planned for PC and all consoles.

Solo indie game developer Florian Wolf and publisher Deck13 announced a new racing title on the way called Pocket Wheels. The game is a mix of platforming and racing mechanics, as they take you back to the days of being a kid and mixing all of your toys together as if they just fit with each other. The game has no release date yet, but you can check out the trailer and info here and play a free demo on Steam, as it will be released for PC and all three consoles.

Pocket Wheels

Pocket Wheels is about the childhood dream of imagining adventures with your toys inside the house. It's a 3d platformer and racing game crossover inspired by 90s collections. You play as a toy car with various abilities like jumping, gliding, and even a grappling hook. There are various vehicles that you can purchase with coins in the toy garage. Coins are collected in one of the many rooms inside the fully explorable house. Every room has a different theme with various race tracks, objectives, and collectibles.

Use your jump ability to complete various objectives or extend your wings to get off the track and explore the different rooms. There's even a grappling hook to get around in style! For a small car, everyday objects can be a great challenge. AR glasses can give a new view of a room and unravel various new obstacles and objectives. And you should definitely watch out for the roomba.

With tons of items to collect, new rooms to unlock, and fresh vehicles to discover, Pocket Wheels fuses retro arcade fun with addictive 3D platforming and challenge-based missions. It's a high-speed adventure packed with tricky objectives and rewarding secrets, keeping you racing around every corner of this vibrant world. Enjoy pure mayhem and over-the-top moments that will bring your childhood memories to life. The floor is lava? We've got you covered. A dinosaur driving a bus? Yep, sure, why not? Traveling to the moon? You bet!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!