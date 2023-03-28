Neverwinter: Menzoberranzan Releases Official Launch Trailer Gearbox Publishing has released a new launch trailer for Neverwinter: Menzoberranzan as the content is officially live.

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have released an official launch trailer for Neverwinter: Menzoberranzan, which officially goes live today on PC and consoles. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a brand new module written by R.A. Salvatore and Gene Salvatore, continuing the story set up in Northdark Reaches. featuring the drow city of Menzoberranzan, the fabled home of Drizzt Do'Urden. Enjoy the trailer below along with the info we have on this latest chapter to the game, as you can play it right now.

"Following the events of Northdark Reaches, Jarlaxle Baenre, leader of the Bregan D'aerthe mercenary company, has returned to the legendary City of Spiders, Menzoberranzan, after being reunited with the illustrious scout Braelin Janquay. The stench of civil war looms on the horizon, and rumors of a long-forgotten artifact threaten to turn the tides in Lolth's favor. The Underdark will succumb to chaos if such power falls into the wrong hands. To stop the civil war from becoming a reality, you'll need to join the ex-drider forces of the Blaspheme and delve into the darkness once more to save the great city of Menzoberranzan."

New Adventure by R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore – Join the revolution and experience the epic conclusion of a two-part storyline and campaign written in collaboration with New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvator. New campaign lets you experience the events that occur between the final two books of The Way of the Drow series, Glacier's Edge and Lolth's Warrior.

Menzoberranzan Adventure Zone & Campaign – For the first time ever, explore the drow city of Menzoberranzan, the fabled home of the legendary Dungeons & Dragons character Drizzt Do'Urden. In this new zone, you'll need to avoid drow patrols and evade assassins as you assist the drow rebellion. The adventure zone includes the following new features: New Quests – Embark on epic quests, encounter beloved Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms characters, including Drizzt Do'Urden and experience the great city of Menzoberranzan. New Bosses – While exploring this new zone, expect to encounter both friend and foe in challenging battles, including the deadliest bosses within Menzoberranzan, and take on heroic encounters. New Rewards – By successfully completing quests, you can unearth new epic rewards including new Underdark weapons, artifacts, mount insignias and combat enchantments.

New Trial – Drawn to the power of the Eye of Odran, the Beholder deity Gzemnid has taken physical form within his reliquary. Challenge him in a New Trial, a celebration of 10 years of Neverwinter!

Drawn to the power of the Eye of Odran, the Beholder deity Gzemnid has taken physical form within his reliquary. Challenge him in a New Trial, a celebration of 10 years of Neverwinter! Quality of Life Improvements – This new module introduces new quality of life improvements, including balancing updates to companions, new Insignia-specific updates to the mount system and new rewards for all appointment store events