Neverwinter & Star Trek Online Team Up For COVID-19 Relief

Perfect World Entertainment announced today that Neverwinter and Star Trek Online would be teaming up for COVID-19 relief. Along with Cryptic Studios and in conjunction with Wizards of the Coast, players can visit Groupees.com/PlayForACause starting today. There they can purchase in-game items for both titles with 100% of the proceeds being split between two non-profit organizations that will provide millions around the world with counseling and health/educational services. The first of the two organizations is Pop Culture Hero Coalition, which is an anti-bully organization led by Deep Space Nine and Star Trek Online's very own Chase Masterson. The second is the United Way, which is a global non-profit focused on providing every person with education, health, and financial stability. You can see a list of the items from Neverwinter and Star Trek Online below that you can purchase, along with screenshots to see exactly what you're getting.

Here are lists of Groupees bundles available for both Neverwinter and Star Trek Online. The promotion includes two tiers for each game priced at $2 and $10 (Please note: electronic payment options are global and international customers will have options for payment in local currency based on then current exchange rates). Quantities for some items are limited and may sell out quickly. Neverwinter Available for all platforms (PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4) Tier 1 – $2.00 USD ○ Neverwinter Blue Companion Choice Pack: Users will choose between the Cambion Magus and Astral Deva. Tier 2 – $10.00 USD ○ Neverwinter Dragonborn Race Pack ○ Users who purchase this tier will automatically be granted items from Tier 1 Star Trek Online Available for all platforms (PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4) Tier 1 – $2.00 USD ○ Star Trek Online Heroic Risian Caracal Pet ○ Star Trek Online Heroic Tribble ○ Star Trek Online Title: Heroic Tier 2 – $10.00 USD ○ Star Trek Online Somerville Intel Science Vessel T6 ○ Star Trek Online Batlh Intel Science Vessel T6 ○ Star Trek Online 1 Fleet Module ○ Users who purchase this tier will automatically be granted items from Tier 1