Neverwinter Will Be Adding The Bard Class To The Game

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios announced today that they're bringing the new Bard class to the world of Neverwinter. For the longest time, the singing, strumming, drumming, all-around musical entry of Dungeons & Dragons lore has not been a part of the game. This will be the first new character class introduced to the game since they created the Oathbound Paladin class way back in 2016. As you might suspect, you'll be a spellcaster who uses the gift of song to both entertain and aid allies as one of the more interesting glass canon characters you'll ever play. Currently, the class doesn't have a release date beyond the idea it will be added to PC and consoles later this year. We have more info on it below along with the trailer.

With the ability to be Songblades and Minstrels (the two Paragon Paths for the class) no two Bards will be exactly alike, as the class will offer one of the largest selection of spells and playstyles Neverwinter has to offer. Regardless of the Paragon Path adventurers choose, every Bard has an arsenal of unique abilities that will make them a versatile and powerful party member. Songblades: Stylish swashbucklers who are as charming as they are deadly, that can dispatch their foes in style with swordplay, magic and music. This path is for those who want to be damage dealers who are comfortable close and mid range, and who want to make use of dramatic spells and supporting songs to enhance their natural combat ability.

Minstrels: Master musicians who prefer to use the power of their instrument to support their allies from afar with songs of bardic inspiration. These healers can also use music to unleash psychic attack spells and illusions.