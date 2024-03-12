Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Giant Skull, Stig Asmussen

New AAA Gaming Studio Giant Skull Launches Today

Award winning game director Stig Asmussen has announced the launch of a new AAA gaming studio going by the name of Giant Skull.

Article Summary Stig Asmussen launches AAA studio Giant Skull, promising immersive gaming.

Giant Skull's team boasts industry veterans from Epic Games, Respawn, and more.

The studio's debut title to be a single-player action-adventure in Unreal Engine 5.

Giant Skull's culture highlights creativity, with a focus on community engagement.

This morning, multi-award-winning game director Stig Asmussen announced he has launched a new AAA gaming studio which he is calling Giant Skull. Asmussen has over 25 years of experience, having worked at places like Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, and Santa Monica Studios, as he had a hand in making titles like God of War and the Star Wars Jedi series. This new company has brought together a team of heavy hitters from the industry as they have setup their HQ in Los Angeles, with additional remote developers across the globe. While they didn't elaborate on the new game they were working on, we know that the game will be a single-player focused action-adventure title being built in Unreal Engine 5. We have more info on the studio and a couple of quotes below from today's announcement.

Giant Skull

Giant Skull includes star-studded talent from premium studios who have consistently developed and launched award-winning, globally successful franchises. The seasoned leadership team includes CTO Jon Carr, who previously worked alongside Stig Asmussen as the technical director on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor; Art Director Patrick Murphy, who has more than 27 years of experience, including being Art Director on Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, and various roles on God of War where Stig and he collaborated together; Lead Producer Lauren McLemore, who was a Lead Producer on Fortnite; Design Director Jeff Magers, who also reunites with Stig at Giant Skull, having previously overseen design on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Animation Director Brian Campbell, who was a founding member of the Fortnite team and Animation Director at Epic Games; and finally COO/CFO Anthony Scott, who has over 16 years experience running teams including working as the director of operations at Rocksteady Studios before leading Unbroken Studios.

"The Giant Skull studio culture is founded on creativity and curiosity," said Stig Asmussen, CEO of Giant Skull. "We have assembled a talented team renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat, and exhilarating traversal, and our goal is to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come."

"Our values for the studio translate into how we make our games and our relationship with players – autonomy, momentum, curiosity, and respect," said Anthony Scott, COO/CFO of Giant Skull. "We want players to join us on every step of this amazing journey as we pave the way for our upcoming game. We're creating something special and have been fortunate enough to assemble an incredible initial team of developers who are extremely passionate and experienced in creating genre-defining, third-person action-adventures."

