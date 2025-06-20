Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: 24 Entertainment Lin’an, Blood Message

New Action Adventure Game Blood Message Announced

NetEase Games is working on a new action-adventure game called Blood Message, set for PC and consoles, but no release date set

Article Summary Blood Message is a new action-adventure from NetEase Games, coming soon to PC and consoles.

Set during the fall of the Tang Dynasty, players journey 3,000-li to deliver a fate-changing message.

The game features cinematic storytelling, immersive third-person combat, and emotional themes.

Explore expansive, authentic landscapes inspired by East and Central Asia in a story of loyalty and survival.

NetEase Games and 24 Entertainment Lin'an revealed their next game together, as they revealed Blood Message is coming to PC and consoles. This is a cinematic single-player game that mixes action-adventure mechanics with a linear story-driven tale. The game looks absolutely stunning, but this is the announcement trailer, its meant to look amazing. No word on how far in development they are and no release window was provided, so for now, enjoy the trailer and the info we have for you here.

Blood Message

How can countless ordinary people—smaller than dust—leave a mark on history? Blood Message introduces a forgotten odyssey of loyalty and survival where players join Dunhuang's uprising, taking control of a nameless messenger and his young son in this immersive third-person action-adventure. Caught in the crossfire of a righteous uprising and driven by loyalty to both family and country, players will embark on a perilous eastward journey to deliver a message that holds the fate of their war-torn homeland. Amidst the shifting sands of history, they will etch a final tale of loyalty.

Set during the final years of the Tang Dynasty, players will traverse a treacherous 3,000-li (around 1,000 miles) odyssey back to Chang'an, the heart of the Tang Empire. Cross lethal landscapes including desolate deserts and the vast wilderness of East and Central Asia to survive brutal sieges, unforgiving terrain, and overwhelming odds. The game's setting in the last years of the Tang Dynasty provides a cultural landmark of Chinese history that frames the story with customs, culture, and rich history of the era.

Narrative-driven gameplay anchored in cinematic storytelling

Visceral, realistic combat blending stealth and survival mechanics

A deeply emotional journey exploring themes of family, honor, sacrifice, and cultural identity

Expansive landscapes inspired by the diverse terrains of East and Central Asia, such as Dunhuang (敦煌)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!