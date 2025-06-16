Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gleamer Studio, Loot Of Baal

New ARPG Title Loot Of Baal Set For Release Tomorrow

Once you're done playing the demo for Loot Of Baal, you'll be able to play the full game as it will be released on Steam tomorrow

This idle ARPG lets you multitask by sending hirelings to fight demons and collect loot while you work.

Choose from five classes, craft unique gear, and experiment with 72 skills across 1,000+ items and endless loot.

Strategize with hireling teams, upgrade equipment to Immortal levels, and trade items online with other players.

Indie game developer and publisher Gleamer Studio has confirmed the official release date for Loot of Baal, as it will drop tomorrow after Steam Next Fest. The game has had a free demo available for the past week, giving players a chance to experience the Ildes strategy ARPG for themselves in a limited capacity. But the full game will be out immediately for those who loved it, as the game drops on June 17, 2025. ENjoy the trailer and info here, and check out the demo today while it's still live.

Loot of Baal

Loot of Baal is an idle game nestled right on your screen's sidebar. Multitask your way to glory by sending your hireling crew out to explore, fight demons, and collect loot while you focus on other things! With hundreds of uniquely skilled hirelings, over 1000 distinct items, and a wealth of randomized battle stages, there's always something to discover. Craft items and upgrade them to Immortal levels, and trade items online with other players to create the perfect team of heroes.

Assemble your hireling crew from 5 distinctive classes—Mage, Paladin, Ranger, Berserker, and Necromancer—experiment with 72 unique skills, and gear up with over 400 Immortal items and 1000+ unique equipment pieces. Design creative combos to tackle diverse challenges—blast enemies with elemental magic, enchant weapons into mythical artifacts, or stack auras to bolster your team. Create your own unstoppable style! The loot system is rich with randomness, offering a treasure pool with thousands of different affixes. Each drop is a surprise, combining random traits from this pool to create one-of-a-kind items. From magic to legendary and all the way to epic items, every discovery is a step closer to perfection. And chasing those maxed-out stats? That's an endless journey in itself!

Craft over 200 unique equipment items to gear up your team for the journey ahead. Even basic gear can be game-changing thanks to built-in socket mechanics. Slot runes in the right order, and you'll upgrade gear to Immortal levels, complete with unique effects. Plus, explore options like upgrading, socketing, unsocketing, and synthesizing for unmatched creative freedom. Experience a perfect blend of classic and innovative gameplay! Not only can you recruit 5 iconic classes—Mage, Paladin, Ranger, Berserker ,and Necromancer—but the introduction of three-hireling crews takes strategy to a whole new level. Pick your crew wisely, balancing class traits, skill combos, and tactical demands. Together, tackle challenges, forge your legend, and begin an unforgettable adventure!

