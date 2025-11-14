Posted in: Atari, Games, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Video Games | Tagged: RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition Reveals Physical Copies

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition has confirmed that it will have physical copies made for both PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

Both physical editions launch March 6, 2026, with pre-orders available now for eager collectors and fans.

Includes all content from the digital version—no exclusive extras, just the full classic experience in hand.

Build dream parks, ride coasters, and manage finances with all original features and expansion packs included.

Atari revealed that they are making physical editions of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition, as they will release them for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. Both will have the complete game with everything included from he digital version, they're just available in a physical format. We won't say they're not special, but there's nothing extra about them beyond making the game available via a different delivery system. Both will be released on March 6, 2026, with pre-orders happening right now.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

Build the park of a lifetime and rediscover the critically acclaimed rollercoaster simulation bestseller. Feel the thrill of a genre-defining classic, complete with two huge expansion packs. Whatever you want to create, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 gives you the tools and freedom to build the amusement park of your dreams. Control park finances, shops, services, and staff to succeed in dozens of scenarios. Become a true tycoon and embark on your promising new career, or create your ideal park without money woes in sandbox mode. Satisfy your guests' needs and keep your park running smoothly to succeed.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 introduced several new gameplay features to the series, including the CoasterCam, which allows players to "ride" roller coasters and other rides, and the MixMaster, which allows the player to coordinate firework shows and time them to in-game music. Another park innovation appreciated by franchise fans is the guests, called "peeps," who arrive in groups and show variation in gender and age, including children, teenagers, and adults.

Ride the Rides: Ride your creations with RollerCoaster Tycoon 3's signature coaster cam.

Ride your creations with RollerCoaster Tycoon 3's signature coaster cam. Packed Full of Content: You're free to fill your bustling park with more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise.

You're free to fill your bustling park with more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise. Peep Designer: Create your own guests and experience your creations through their eyes.

Create your own guests and experience your creations through their eyes. MixMaster: Wow your visitors with custom laser light and firework displays to delight and dazzle.

