Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Celebi Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the historic release of Shiny Celebi in Pokémon GO's current Secrets of the Jungle event, let's take a deep dive into this Mythical Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 251, Celebi is a dual Psychic/Grass-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Mythical Pokémon is not known to have a gender. Referred to as the "Time Travel Pokémon," this is what Celebi's Dex entry says:

This Pokémon came from the future by crossing over time. It is thought that so long as Celebi appears, a bright and shining future awaits us.

The standard form of Celebi is a soft mixture of light and dark green with blue eyes, as well as blue tips on its antennae. In its Shiny form, Celebi becomes a mixture of light pink and magenta with green eyes and antennae tips. Notable, Celebi is the first Mythical to be released in Pokémon GO as a guaranteed Shiny encounter through Special Research. This was done as a tie-in to the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, which features a Shiny Celebi. Celebi fans are getting major love this season, because a plush of this rare form was also produced. It isn't only this movie in which Celebi has a major role, though.

For fans of the anime, Cresselia stars in the fourth movie, Celebi: The Voice of the Forest. Later, it returns in Zoroark: Master of Illusions. Different Celebi are featured in A Timeless Encounter!, Celebi and Joy, and The Green Guardian. Secrets of the Jungle will be the first time a Shiny Celebi is featured, and it is set to be a major part of the film.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Cresselia:

Gold: This Pokémon wanders across time. Grass and trees flourish in the forests in which it has appeared.

Silver: When Celebi disappears deep in a forest, it is said to leave behind an egg it brought from the future.

Crystal: Revered as a guardian of the forest, Celebi appears wherever beautiful forests exist.

Diamond/Pearl: It has the power to travel across time, but it is said to appear only in peaceful times.

Sword: This Pokémon has the ability to move through time. Records describing it as a forest deity can be found from many different eras.

Shield: This Pokémon traveled through time to come from the future. It bolsters grass and trees with its own strength, and it can heal wounds, too.