Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter Wilds, Pragmata, Resident Evil Requiem, street fighter

New Capcom Spotlight Reveals More For Resident Evil Requiem & More

The latest Capcom Spotlight revealed more for Resident Evil Requiem, Sagat coming to Street Fighter 6, details on Pragmata, and more

Article Summary Resident Evil Requiem launches February 2026 with new protagonist Grace Ashcroft and dual perspectives

Pragmata reveals new story details, unique android companion, and hacking-based lunar gameplay action

Sagat joins Street Fighter 6 on August 5 alongside summer swimsuits, Fighting Pass, and esports updates

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 2 brings Lagiacrus, Seregios, new features, and seasonal events July 2026

Capcom held another one of their Capcom Spotlight live streams yesterday, in which we got updates for a few different games, both coming and currently out. Among the reveals were more details on Resident Evil Requiem, including the game's release date; a better look at Pragmata; more info on the next major title update for Monster Hunter Wilds; the reveal of Sagat coming to Street Fighter 6; and more. Enjoy the video above and the complete notes from the company below.

Resident Evil Requiem

The development team of Resident Evil Requiem – the ninth and most immersive mainline entry yet in the iconic survival horror Resident Evil series – shared all-new details on the upcoming game, set to frighten fans when it releases on February 27, 2026 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Director Koshi Nakanishi, Art Director Tomonori Takano, and Producers Masachika Kawata and Masato Kumazawa, explain that players can look forward to a game fueled by "addictive fear," with horror at the heart of its gameplay. The development team also revealed more details on the series' newest protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, an FBI intelligence analyst who is introverted and easily scared, introducing a new type of character for the Resident Evil series. Grace will experience horror from the same perspective as the player as she learns to overcome her fears throughout the course of the story. Though timid, she's also trained with firearms and uses deductive reasoning to stay calm under pressure.

The team has also gone to great lengths to deliver an unprecedented level of realism, down to minute character details like the redness of Grace's face as she's hanging upside down, and the natural movement of her hair, modeled in part using a custom-made wig as reference. As shared previously, players will be able to freely switch between both first- and third-person perspectives throughout the game. Experience the horror up close and personal with tense, realistic gameplay in first-person perspective, or use the over-the-shoulder camera with third-person perspective that allows you to create a more action-heavy gameplay experience. Set 30 years after the U.S. government deployed the Sterilization Missile to destroy Raccoon City and contain the t-virus outbreak, Resident Evil Requiem is a eulogy to the many characters who were involved in the original outbreak and either lost their lives or were changed drastically as a result of it. With March 2026 marking the Resident Evil series' 30-year anniversary, Resident Evil Requiem marks its own milestone in the franchise.

Pragmata

Capcom Spotlight provided a more detailed look at Pragmata, featuring new details about the game's sci-fi story and the first extended footage of its unique action-packed gameplay. Pragmata takes place in the near future. In the years since the discovery of Lunam Ore, humanity has developed Lunafilament, a material capable of replicating almost anything. One day without warning, Earth lost contact with the lunar research station dedicated to this Lunafilament, as all signals went dark. Today's footage delves deeper into this out-of-this-world adventure. The journey follows Hugh Williams, who is dispatched to the moon as part of a team to investigate what happened. When a lunar quake suddenly strikes the facility, Hugh is separated from his team, injured, and knocked unconscious. In this moment, he's rescued by an enigmatic Pragmata, a unique android created using Lunafilament, who has the appearance of a young girl. As the unlikely duo joins forces to fend off the station's rampaging bots, Hugh nicknames his newfound companion "Diana," and they embark on a mission to escape the lunar station and return to Earth.

In Pragmata, Hacking and shooting are at the core of gameplay. During combat, a panel will appear on screen while aiming at enemies. This represents Diana's ability to hack into foes' defenses. By maneuvering the cursor through this panel, she can take down their armor and provide openings for Hugh to blast enemy weak points with his arsenal of weapons. This system will challenge players to think on the fly to overcome multisided situations in the heat of battle. Exploration is also a team effort. Diana can utilize her Hacking abilities outside of combat to access the facility's systems and remove environmental barriers that block progress. Meanwhile, Hugh can make use of his suit's thrusters to traverse the lunar station's terrain. By combining their skills and abilities, they can achieve feats that would be impossible alone.

Street Fighter 6 – Sagat

The emperor of Muay Thai hits the streets as Sagat joins the Street Fighter 6 roster starting on August 5 with crossplay support across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and now the newly released Nintendo Switch 2! Players will be able to travel to the awe-inspiring mountains of Thailand – and potentially even recognize a sizable statue in the background – as they visit and learn from Sagat as the newest Master in World Tour. To celebrate Sagat's upcoming release, the Sagat Arrives Fighting Pass will be packed full of Sagat-inspired content starting on July 4 and will also include content that can be used in Fighting Ground like new EX colors for Ryu and Ken! Stay tuned for a Sagat Gameplay Trailer to be released soon!

And grab your towels off the rack because seven characters in Street Fighter 6 will be splashing their way into summer as they don their swimwear in an upcoming Outfit 4 update, releasing alongside Sagat on August 5! Cammy, Luke, Chun-Li, Manon, Jamie, Kimberly, and A.K.I. will all be ready to go for a swim, with the rest of the roster to be coming at a later date! In the world of competitive Street Fighter 6, the Capcom Pro Tour is heating up! Capcom Cup 12 will take place from March 11-15, 2026, returning to the historic Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan, with the third straight year of a $1 million grand prize! For more information, visit the Capcom eSports website here. And don't forget to check out the upcoming Sajam Slam 5 as 32 top streamers get paired up with eight pro-level coaches to face off in an eight-team battle for supremacy, with a trip to Evo USA 2025 on the line. Tune into Sajam's Twitch channel to catch the Round Robin matches on Friday, June 27, and the Team Finals on Sunday, June 29, all starting at 3pm PT.

Monster Hunter Wilds – Title Update 2

Following its last appearance in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Lagiacrus makes a triumphant return in Monster Hunter Wilds. Director Yuya Tokuda was ecstatic to share more about the first flagship monster he helped design from start to finish, and how they've incorporated special underwater actions for part of your battle with this Leviathan in Monster Hunter Wilds. Seregios, a fast-moving wyvern that made its Western debut in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate will also be soaring into the Forbidden Lands in Title Update 2. This agile aerialist has been upgraded for Monster Hunter Wilds to hone hunters' reflexes in a fast-moving and hard-hitting dance of blows. After completing their initial main missions, both Lagiacrus and Seregios will also appear as 8★ Tempered monsters when Title Update 2 launches on June 30 for hunters HR41 and above. Starting July 30, Arch-tempered Uth Duna will also arrive as a limited-time Event Quest and a Free Challenge Quest and will reward the new armor sets Uth Duna γ and Felyne Uth Duna γ to hunters able to weather the storm.

Fashion hunters looking to meld form and function, look no further! Starting in Title Update 2, crafting the final weapon in a tree, Rarity 8 Artian weapons, and High-Rank Palico weapons will unlock that design as Layered Weapon. Once hunters have perfected their fit they can enhance and show off their designs with new photo mode options such as brightness settings and filter effects, alongside the ability to hide their Handler, Palico, Seikret, and more in the Character Display tab. Hunters can also look forward to new support options while out in the field, with the inquisitive biologist Erik able to fill in for Alma as the Avis unit's handler and the Sword & Shield wielding Support Hunter Mina joining from Vespae Unit. Title Update 2 also adds the option for hunters to choose which Support Hunters they summon to form an ideal party composition.

Starting July 23, hunters can look forward to a new seasonal celebration with the arrival of The Festival of Accord: Flamefete. This celebration includes limited-time new Grand Hub decorations, meals, limited-time equipment, gestures, and more! The Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster, created by the legendary guitar-maker Fender to celebrate the Monster Hunter 20th anniversary, makes an appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds starting August 27 as an in-game gesture that can be obtained through a limited-time Event Quest! Title Update 2 will also introduce new paid and free DLC, including four free dance gestures, additional paid DLC, and the release of Cosmetic DLC Pack 2 which is included in the Premium Deluxe Edition and Cosmetic DLC pass for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The critically acclaimed Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess brings its elegant swordplay and strategic action to Nintendo Switch 2! Available now with new features like mouse controls and different play modes for TV, tabletop, or handheld, players can take the battle anywhere on the go! The "Otherworldly Venture" free extra content is also available now on all platforms and invites players into a mysterious new realm beyond the torii gates. Survive endless waves of Seethe, adapt strategy with randomized upgrades, and aim for a high score on an ever-changing battlefield. Next month, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess celebrates its one-year anniversary with a retro-styled gift! The "Yashichi Waves" Mazo Talisman remixes select tracks of the game's music into 8-bit flair in a free update to thank all players for supporting the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!