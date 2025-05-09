Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Draknek and Friends, Spooky Express

New Casual Puzzle Game Spooky Express Announced

Build the tracks to solve the puzzle in this all-new scary puzzler, as Spooky Express has been announced for PC via Steam

Article Summary Spooky Express is a new casual puzzle game from the creators of Cosmic Express and A Monster's Expedition.

Build train tracks to transport spooky and human passengers through over 100 clever, haunting puzzles.

Each monster has unique rules—keep humans safe from being scared, bitten, or turned by ghoulish riders.

Launching on PC via Steam later this year, Spooky Express promises challenging and fun puzzle gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Draknek and Friends have revealed a brand-new casual puzzle title, as Spooky Express has been announced. Made by the same people who brought you A Monster's Expedition and A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, this is basically a follow-up title to their sci-fi version, Cosmic Express. You'll be picking up some haunting figures you'll recognize and attempting to get them from Point A to Point B with several stops in between. The challenge will be to figure out the right path, or at least, a good pattern of track placement with the space you have, to pick up passengers and drop them off where they need to go without crossing tracks and getting out of the puzzle space. No release date was given beyond the idea it will be out this year, so for now, enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait for that train to arrive.

Spooky Express

Plan the train route for the world's spookiest theme park! All the passengers are all just dying to ride the Spooky Express. Pick up the creepy cryptids and drop them at their destinations around the park. But be careful! Don't let them scare or bite the human passengers. Different monsters have different rules: Vampires must be taken to coffins, zombies to grave pits, and humans to the park exit. But a monster next to a human will scare or bite them, turning them into one of their own kind. Stay on track of the situation or you'll have a grave problem.

A brand new game from the creators of A Monster's Expedition and A Good Snowman is Hard to Build.

A great follow-up to the award-winning thinky puzzle game, Cosmic Express.

Over 100 unique levels with countless monsters, maps and mechanics.

Thoughtfully designed puzzles that build in complexity.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!