New Deck-Building Roguelike Dog Witch Announced

You've been cursed by a wizard's potion to become the Dog Witch in the titular deck-builder roguelike, set to arrive on Steam later this year

Article Summary Dog Witch is a new deck-building roguelike where you battle foes as a magically transformed dog hero.

Dice-driven combat combines quick runs, deep strategy, and randomized spells for endless replayability.

Face quirky enemies like Cat Ladies and Russian Dolls, and summon oddball allies to aid your battles.

Customize your Dog Witch’s look, discover hundreds of items, and master unique gameplay hats for new twists.

Indie game publisher Mystic Forge and solo developer Heckmouse have announced their latest game together this week called Dog Witch. The game has you laying as the Dog Witch, which you have been transformed into after consuming a position from a sketchy wizard. Now you must battle against a series of foes using dice, cards,a nd turn-based combat with your newfound magical powers, as well as having as good a time as you can as a dog. The game is slated for a 2025 release, but no date has been set yet. Enjoy the trailer above!

Dog Witch

Dog Witch combines the best of dice-driven roguelikes and deckbuilders to deliver a rich strategic experience. With quick runs, you'll harness diverse item sets, discover new synergies and face off against a wide variety of enchanted creatures inspired by the likes of Adventure Time – each requiring clever thinking to master. If you enjoy the strategic layering of games like Slay The Spire or the dice-rolling unpredictability of Dicey Dungeons, Dog Witch offers a deeply replayable adventure that will keep you discovering new angles run after run.

Face off against vengeful Cat Ladies, gun-weilding Russian Dolls and questionable milk vending machines and much more. Each short run is packed with discovery: combine over 150 magical artifacts (and their corrupted counterparts), summon unpredictable allies, and master the whims of enchanted dice. Easy to pick up, hard to master – Dog Witch rewards clever builds, bold experimentation, and the ability to adapt on the fly. So grab your dice, build your deck of playful spells, and discover millions of synergistic possibilities on this tail-wagging adventure!

Dice-Driven Mayhem: Every dice roll fuels your spells, powers up combos, and triggers unpredictable item effects. No passive rolling – just fast-paced, high-stakes action that keeps every run fresh!

Every dice roll fuels your spells, powers up combos, and triggers unpredictable item effects. No passive rolling – just fast-paced, high-stakes action that keeps every run fresh! Short & Snappy Runs, Endless Replay: The more you experiment, the deeper the strategies become. Dive into short sessions that each feel distinct, thanks to randomized items and upgrades. Master the tension between luck and planning to optimize each run.

The more you experiment, the deeper the strategies become. Dive into short sessions that each feel distinct, thanks to randomized items and upgrades. Master the tension between luck and planning to optimize each run. Over 150 Items (Plus "Corrupted" Twists): Mix and match spells, relics, and silly dog-themed gear, then push your luck with corrupted variants for extra power (and extra risk).

Mix and match spells, relics, and silly dog-themed gear, then push your luck with corrupted variants for extra power (and extra risk). Absurdly Quirky Enemies: Battle gun-wielding Russian Dolls, vengeful Cat Ladies, and questionable Vending Machines. Each encounter is a chaotic puzzle, testing your synergy-building skills in unexpected ways.

Battle gun-wielding Russian Dolls, vengeful Cat Ladies, and questionable Vending Machines. Each encounter is a chaotic puzzle, testing your synergy-building skills in unexpected ways. Summon Doggo Friends: Need friends? Summon Laser Ponies, gun-toting rats, skeleton sidekicks and more to fight by your side. Pair them with relics and spells to trigger clever chain reactions that tip even the wildest battles in your favor.

Need friends? Summon Laser Ponies, gun-toting rats, skeleton sidekicks and more to fight by your side. Pair them with relics and spells to trigger clever chain reactions that tip even the wildest battles in your favor. Switch-up Your Style, Switch up your Strategies: Once you think that you have mastered the game, try on different Dog Witch hats, each one introduces their own unique new twists and challenges which require clever new strategies to overcome.

Once you think that you have mastered the game, try on different Dog Witch hats, each one introduces their own unique new twists and challenges which require clever new strategies to overcome. Craft Your own Magical Pup: Choose your fur, hat, bark, and even your chonk level. Recreate your own pet or conjure something cursed.

