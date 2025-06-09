Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 17-Bit, Awaysis, Cult Games

New Dungeon Brawler Video Game Awaysis Announced

Over the Summer Game Fest weekend, we got a look at a new dungeon brawler game, as Awaysis was announced for PC and consoles

Indie game developer 17-Bit and publisher Cult Games showed off their latest title over the weekend as we got a good look at Awaysis. The game is a physics-driven dungeon brawler where you'll work to restore peace in a world under attack from a floating ancient relic in the sky. Do you and your fellow animal friends have what it takes to stop the chaos? The game has no formal release window yet, but enjoy the trailer as it will be released for PC and consoles.

Awaysis

Prepare to throw down in this revolutionary take on the dungeon-brawler. Fueled by cutting-edge physics-based action, Awaysis has you jump, slide, and collide your way around dynamic shifting arenas… all the while exploring an enchanted world and battling evil forces. Awaysis is coming soon to Xbox Series X, PS5, Steam. The Awaysis is an ancient floating relic in the sky, whose origins predate known history. When thousands of years of harmony is broken by forces of terrible darkness, the Awaysis finds itself under attack and the fate of the world below sits on a knife's edge. Will you be the hero to step-up to restore balance to this world of mystery and magic?

Physics Done Right: Experience a totally innovative blend of reactive physics, backed up by arcade-tight controls. Master momentum and mayhem as you bounce off walls and bonk your enemies into the abyss. There will be no crawling through these dungeons!

Experience a totally innovative blend of reactive physics, backed up by arcade-tight controls. Master momentum and mayhem as you bounce off walls and bonk your enemies into the abyss. There will be no crawling through these dungeons! A World In Flux: History and mysteries leak from the very fabric of Awaysis : and it's crying out for a heroic soul to navigate its chaotic beauty. Immerse yourself in the beauty and seek great treasure – just watch out for the changing landscapes!

History and mysteries leak from the very fabric of : and it's crying out for a heroic soul to navigate its chaotic beauty. Immerse yourself in the beauty and seek great treasure – just watch out for the changing landscapes! Scuffle & Tussle to Victory: Powered by a dynamic difficulty spawning system, your combat abilities will be challenged as you fight your way through the land against increasingly difficult enemies!

Powered by a dynamic difficulty spawning system, your combat abilities will be challenged as you fight your way through the land against increasingly difficult enemies! Chiptastic Chunes: Elevate your experience with a dedicated soundtrack from a legendary composer, Chip Tanaka – Who also created masterpieces for Metroid EarthBound and Super Smash Bros Brawl.

