New MMORPG The Wagadu Chronicles Will Launch In 2023

Developer Twin Drums has revealed today that they are planning to release their new MMORPG The Wagadu Chronicles sometime next year. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is an Afro-Fantasy RPF that is focused on immersing yourself within a unique fantasy setting, where everyone is invested in their character and acts accordingly to the lore of their people and craft, no matter what their trade or status may be. According to the developers, they have greatly pulled references from the mythology, cultures, and geology of Africa, drawing a lot of their inspiration from across the continent. The game has officially entered the closed alpha phase as they are now focused on testing out the mechanics before opening it up to the greater public to try. But right now the plan is to release the game sometime in 2023. We have more info on the game below along with the latest trailer for you to check out.

With its roots in the mythology, peoples and geology of the African continent, drawing references from many African nations including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Mali, Congo and Kenya the game sets out to not only create a safe-space away from the aggressive, combat focus of many player driven MMORPG worlds but also to address an imbalance the developers saw in a genre over-saturated with Euro and Asian-centric fantasy. Diversity and moving away from the ethnonationalism typical to many MMORPG titles is key to the philosophy behind The Wagadu Chronicles. A player's culture and, to a degree, their role-play priorities aren't tied to their physical appearance. A horned "Swala" woman, rather than belonging to a stereotypical Herder culture, might belong to a death-worshiping Lunar culture – the only way to know is to role-play and ask! Players can freely match any lineage with any culture, coming up with a vast array of interesting role-playing combinations. This high degree of customisation also gives the freedom for characters to not be strictly divided in classes but rather created from a variety of skills that can be leveled up individually. Do you want to be a swashbuckling fisher or a wizard-smith-farmer? You got it!

"We wish there wasn't something special about The Wagadu Chronicles, but unfortunately in this world there is" commented Allan Cudicio, founder of Twin Drums and the game's Lead Designer. "Wagadu's fantasy world is influenced by African pre-colonial cultures. It's definitely a pan-African game, with a strong focus on sub-saharan Africa and significant influences from diasporas. Our thought process was similar to Tolkien when he created Middle Earth: we delved deep into many, many cultures around the continent and blended it with fairy-tale and fantasy elements. This enabled us to create a world that we see as truly unique in games today."