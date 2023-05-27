New Mobile Baseball Game MLB 9 Innings Rivals Revealed Com2uS steps up their game, literally, with an all-new baseball title as MLB 9 Innings Rivals is coming to mobile this July.

Com2uS has revealed their latest mobile game on the way as they bring a new baseball title to the plate with MLB 9 Innings Rivals. This is a vast improvement on their previous titles as they are looking to make a console-ready type title for mobile players. To mark the occasion, both the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts will headline the game as the cover athletes. We got more info on the game below, as it will be released this July, with pre-registrations happening on the game's website right now.

"MLB 9 Innings Rivals is the culmination of all the knowledge and skills Com2uS developers have gained over the last 20 years of creating globally beloved, officially licensed MLB games. With a perfect implementation of all teams, players, and league schedules officially licensed by the MLB, MLB 9 Innings Rivals provides stunning, realistic graphics and various content that will encourage all MLB fans around the world to compete against each other."

"With this new franchise introduction, experience a dizzying array of gameplay modes and witness the highest visual fidelity ever seen among mobile baseball games. Players can slide for home in single- and multiplayer modes which include League, Live Match, Ranked Slugger, and more. And by using motion capture to bring the players' unique forms and actual movements to the game, MLB 9 Innings Rivals offers an immersive, wholly authentic presentation. MLB 9 Innings Rivals supports both portrait and landscape modes and provides flexibility in terms of playtime with Quick Play, Highlight, or Full Play. Players can also level up their MLB teams via various systems, including Event, Scout, Player Progression, and more."

"Our incredible fans have resonated with the yearly innovation across all our licensed sports titles; MLB 9 Innings Rivals is for them," said Richard Grisham, Director of Business Development at Com2uS USA. "We wanted to combine all the knowledge we've gained over the years with the tremendous feedback of our community to deliver a new baseball franchise with the most realistic action we've ever achieved."

