New Open-Handed Card Game Temperia: Soul Of Majestic Announced

Publisher Leonardo Interactive, along with developers A2 Softworks and Moonwolf Entertainment, announced Temperia: Soul Of Majestic. For those who are into card games, you may get a little bit of a kick out of the mechanics as players must use totally exposed cards and two decks at the same time. One of 20 Creatures and another of 20 Equipment. Each match is completely unique as the various cards containing creature abilities, equipment, and elemental powers, along with the randomness of RNG, can make it so either player can win at any moment. The announcement trailer has a bit of footage from the alpha version of the game, which you can check out below. The game is currently set to come out sometime in late 2022.

One of the hallmarks of Temperia: Soul of Majestic lies in its "Open-Handed" mechanic, which allows players to face one another with their cards exposed. This innovative feature is rarely implemented in competitive card games and ensures every match iscerebral and electrifying. Skill-Based: Just like in chess – where everything is out in the open – players in Temperia: Soul of Majestic will be able to take advantage of the "Open-Handed" feature to execute dynamic strategies. The title will also include a classification system that rewards players based on results achieved. Temperia: Soul of Majestic was designed with the goal of gradually becoming an international eSport sensation.

