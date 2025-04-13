Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 4Divinity, Gaming Factory, JDM: Japanese Drift Master

JDM: Japanese Drift Master Shows Off New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest gameplay video for JDM: Japanese Drift Master, as the game is still aiming to be released in late May

Article Summary Watch the new gameplay trailer, showcasing stunning drifts and car physics in JDM: Japanese Drift Master.

Explore the fictional Guntama region with 250 km of diverse roads, inspired by Honshu, Japan.

Experience Japanese street racing culture with licensed cars, customization, and dynamic weather.

Dominate narrative-driven events with realistic driving physics and authentic car sounds.

Indie game developer and publisher Gaming Factory, with co-publisher 4Divinity, dropped a new gameplay trailer for JDM: Japanese Drift Master. This one really puts the Drift in the title as it shows off how the cars will operate when you're trying to pull off some of the sickest drifts you can around tight curves, down streets, in impossible spots, and more. You can watch the dev-guided video above, as its still scheduled for release on May 21 for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

JDM: Japanese Drift Master

JDM: Japanese Drift Master combines realistic, carefully-tuned physics in a simcade experience that's as smooth on a controller as it is with sim racing hardware. Tackle hundreds of kilometers of open-world roads and uncover story-driven events and quests along the way. Hone your drifting skills, perfect grip races, take on challenges, and feel the thrill of authentic Japanese street racing. Experience the automotive culture of Japan and discover the roads where drifting was born.

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Japan with the fictional prefecture of Guntama, inspired by the region of Honshu. With over 250 km of visually stunning main roads, you'll explore diverse landscapes featuring traffic, dynamic weather, and day-night cycle systems. Challenge your skills on winding mountain passes or drift through the city's bustling streets. The world of JDM would not be complete without a paint shop where you can personalize your car in a truly Japanese style. Head to the tuner shop to unlock the full potential of the cars you've acquired from the dealership. Choose from licensed vehicles, including iconic brands like Mazda, Nissan, and Subaru.

No matter what your favorite steering device is – gamepad, steering wheel, or keyboard – the simcade driving physics ensures an enjoyable experience. Hone your skills and dominate over a variety of events and subquests, including drift, grip, and drag races, as well as drift battles and more. Step into the shoes of a foreigner determined to make his mark on the Japanese drifting scene. Compete in 40+ narrative-driven events and additional sidequests against the top drifters in the area. Experience this journey through hand-drawn manga pages, which add a unique and artistic touch to the game. Experience authentic car sounds captured through original recordings and brought to life with attention to detail, making you feel like you're truly behind the wheel. Cruise along picturesque roads while tuning in to genre-themed radio stations, and choose the perfect soundtrack for your drive.

