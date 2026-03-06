Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Echobreaker, Upstream Arcade, Weekend Games

New Precision Speedrunning Game Echobreaker Announced

There's a new high-speed percision speedrunning game on the way called Echobreaker, set to be released sometime in 2026

Article Summary Echobreaker is a cyberpunk precision speedrunning game from Upstream Arcade, set for release in 2026.

Players use time manipulation and high-speed movement to navigate intricate, live-fire courses.

Master risk and restraint as you sacrifice health for speed to find the perfect line in every level.

Compete globally with time trials, tiered medals, instant restarts, and performance-tracking echoes.

Indie game developer Upstream Arcade and publisher Weekend Games have revealed their latest game in the works, Echobreaker. The game has you playing as a runner inside a suit where you can manipulate time in this hyper-speed cyberpunk-styled precision platformer, where you race against the clock to make it through the maze ahead of you. The goal of which is to find the perfect balance of quick decisions and routing to make it to the end without pushign yourself too far. You can check out the latest trailer here and more details below as the title will relerase sometime in 2026.

Echobreaker

The year is 2097. You have been brought in by TDS Industries to evaluate an experimental rig powered by a volatile Temporal Echo Drive. The testing courses are live-fire and uncompromising, built to put pressure on both machine and pilot in real combat conditions. Your job is to see how far it can be pushed. Precision, restraint and calculated risk are essential as you chase faster completions and cleaner executions. Get ready, Pilot.

Push the Limit: Speed is power, and it always comes at a cost. Push your body past its limits, sacrifice your own health for momentum and chase absolute perfection in this lightning-fast speedrunner built for mastery.

Ready, Set, Break: Fuse superhuman speed with precision combat, where every track is a high-speed puzzle to be solved. Enter the Echo State, slowing time and taking out enemies to gain explosive bursts of speed. As your momentum surges, time will fracture, revealing risky routes and hidden advantages.

Time Trials: Every run is tracked, assigning tiered medals and broadcasting your best times to a global leaderboard. Instantly restart each level against your own recorded echo. Finding the perfect line and entering the right flow state is all that stands between a slow run and a world-leading time.

