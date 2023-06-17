Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Daedalic Entertainment, Pixelsplit, Reveil

New Psycho-Thriller Horror Game Reveil Announced

Daedalic Entertainment has revealed a new horror game on the way as they will release Reveil sometime later this year.

Daedalic Entertainment revealed a brand new horror game this week, as players will get a narrative first-person psycho-thriller called Reveil. Working with developer Pixelsplit, the game will have you exploring different locations as they mess with your surroundings and make you question what really is going on, as you get a taste of the atmospheric uneasiness around every corner. All of which has been contained in claustrophobic-inducing environments filled with mysteries for you to solve. At the moment, the game doesn't have a release date beyond the fact that we might see it sometime before the year's end, but in the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer below.

A unique, visually appealing, mentally challenging story. Versatile puzzles, unanswered questions, confusing clues, and a disturbing psyche demand a lot from both the player and the protagonist, Walter Thompson. Can you manage to make sense of it all? Should you persevere, there is a chance to find answers to your questions. Reveil is a narrative first-person psycho-thriller game that focuses on story, puzzles, and exploration. Find out what's going on inside Walter Thompson and what his dark past at the Nelson Bros Circus has to do with it. Versatile, handcrafted puzzles, unanswered questions, captivating clues, and a disturbing psyche demand a lot from both the player and the protagonist, Walter Thompson. Can you manage to make sense of it all? Should you persevere, there is a chance to find answers to your questions.

A deeply psychological experience that will play with your feeling of reality.

Five playable acts in diverse, carefully designed environments.

First-person narrative experience, including various puzzles and riddles.

Beautiful and immersive visual experience made with Unity.

Multi-layered narrative with psychedelic, biographical, and disturbing elements.

Atmospheric architecture, painting, and writings referring to the circus era of the 60s.

