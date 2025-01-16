Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Illam Software Entertainment, Mirage: Ignis Fatuus

New Puzzle RPG Title Mirage: Ignis Fatuus Announced

The worlds of puzzler and RPG get spun around and changed in Mirage: Ignis Fatuus, ste to be released on PC via Steam this April

Article Summary Discover Mirage: Ignis Fatuus, a thrilling puzzle RPG releasing on Steam April 15, 2025.

Experience perspective-shifting puzzles in a collapsing City of Illusions.

Engage with minimalist 3D art and dynamic, walkable environments.

Manage inventory and make impactful choices to save Mirage from doom.

Indie game developer and publisher Illam Software Entertainment has revealed a brand new game, as they are playing with some genres in Mirage: Ignis Fatuus. This game takes both RPG and puzzle mechanics and plays with them in new ways to offer a unique experience. Those who remember the game Fez will recognize the spinning world mechanic, where everything takes on a new perspective depending on the angle you're at. Which has been married to an interesting story that focuses on the shapes and sights of the title. We have more info and a trailer here at the game will arrive on April 15, 2025, on Steam.

Mirage: Ignis Fatuus

By assuming the role of the enigmatic Kyuboy'd, players will overcome perspective-shifting puzzles and uncover the secrets that support Mirage, the City of Illusions, as it teeters on the brink of collapse. Each level in Mirage: Ignis Fatuusis viewable from four angles, enticing players to solve intricate spatial puzzles that rely on the ability to shift perspectives. The game's minimalist art style injects dynamism through the walkable environments, which can be modified by the player. Beyond its core puzzle-solving gameplay, Mirage: Ignis Fatuus also offers up a carefully chosen selection of RPG features, requiring players to manage an inventory of items and make choices that shape their journey. As Kyuboy'd, they must confront the darkness that threatens Mirage and strive to save it from impending doom.

● A Labyrinth of Logic: Navigate a world of perplexing puzzles that will challenge your spatial reasoning and problem-solving skills.

● A Quest for Knowledge: Creative use of level objects to overcome the world's conundrums.

● A Tale of Intrigue: Unravel the enigma of a crumbling city and the unseen forces that threaten its existence.

● A Visual Feast: Immerse yourself in stunning 3D environments and intricate details that captivate your senses.

