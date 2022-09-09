New Racing Title Disney Speedstorm Revealed During D23 Expo

During the D23 Expo, we got a glimpse at a brand new racing game on the way as Disney and Gameloft revealed Disney Speedstorm. The game will be using, you guessed it, Disney and Pixar characters as racers as you will zoom around the track in what very much looks like a Disney spin on Mario Kart. The company revealed the game along with a trailer showing off the first track called The Factory, inspired by Monsters, Inc., as we also got a look at a number of racers, including Mike Wazowski, Celia Mae, and Randall, reimagined as high-speed warriors. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released sometime later this year.

Drift into the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. Master each character's unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory in this thrilling arcade racing experience from the creators of the Asphalt series! An incredible cast of characters including Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, the Beast and more are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer's stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game!

Anyone can pick up and play Disney Speedstorm but mastering skills and techniques like timing your nitro boosts, precisely drifting around corners, and adapting to dynamic track environments are crucial to dominating each race. Pick your racer and speed through action-packed tracks solo, or challenge friends in local and remote multiplayer modes. You can even face off with players from around the globe to become an online legend. Start your engine in environments inspired by some of your favorite Disney and Pixar films. From the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean's Pirates Island track to the wilds of The Jungle Book's Jungle Ruins map, and even racing on the Great Wall of China itself from Mulan or the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc., you can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing!

Choose your favorite racer's suit, a flashy kart livery, and show off stylish wheels and wings — all of this and more is possible with the extensive customization features in the game! The action never slows down thanks to fresh seasonal content always around the corner. New Disney and Pixar racers will be added regularly, bringing special skills for you to master (or overcome), and unique tracks will be created often, to pump fresh strategy into the mix. Support characters, environments, customization options, and collectables will also drop in regularly, so there's always more to experience.