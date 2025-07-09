Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Tatsugiri, ultra unlock

New Regional Tatsugiri Arrives in Pokémon GO Water Festival 2025

Pokémon GO will introduce three regional forms of the new Dragon/Water-type Tatsugiri in the upcoming Water Festival 2025 event.

Event runs July 15–20, 2025, with region-exclusive Tatsugiri in wild and raids across three global regions.

Boosted wild and rare spawns, increased Shiny odds, special Lapras, and event-focused bonuses await Trainers.

Paid Timed Research grants Rainy Lure Module, avatar pose, and unique encounters for $4.99 during event.

A new Paldean species arrives in Pokémon GO. The Dragon/Water-type Tatsugiri will debut in the upcoming Water Festival event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Water Festival 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, July 15, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, July 15, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Tatsugiri, known as the Mimicry Pokémon, will make its debut in the game. It will have regional variants with the following availability: Curly Form Tatsugiri (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Droopy Form Tatsugiri (Americas) Stretchy Form Tatsugiri (Asia-Pacific)

Tatsugiri, known as the Mimicry Pokémon, will make its debut in the game. It will have regional variants with the following availability: Wild Spawns: Squirtle, Slowpoke, Krabby, Staryu, Magikarp, Marill, Barboach, Clamperl, Buizel, Finneon, and Wimpod. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns include Feebas (can be Shiny), Tirtouga (can be Shiny), Lanturn, and Palpitoad.

Squirtle, Slowpoke, Krabby, Staryu, Magikarp, Marill, Barboach, Clamperl, Buizel, Finneon, and Wimpod. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns include Feebas (can be Shiny), Tirtouga (can be Shiny), Lanturn, and Palpitoad. Event bonuses: Rainy Lure Modules will last for two hours. Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Staryu and Shiny Tirtouga. Lapras wearing a scarf caught from raids may have a Seasonal special background—if you're lucky! Field Research: Complete Field Research tasks to earn Mega Energy and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Collection Challenges: Complete the catching-focused Collection Challenges to receive XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Shellder (can be Shiny), Ducklett (can be Shiny), Curly Form Tatsugiri (Europe, Middle East, Africa), Droopy Form Tatsugiri (Americas), Stretchy Form Tatsugiri (Asia-Pacific) Three-Star Raids: Gyarados (can be Shiny), Lapras wearing a scarf (can be Shiny), Kingler, Azumarill

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a Paid Timed Research for $4.99 which will have the following rewards: One Rainy Lure Module An event-themed avatar pose Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Gyarados, Lapras wearing a scarf, and more! Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

