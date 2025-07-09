Pokémon GO will introduce three regional forms of the new Dragon/Water-type Tatsugiri in the upcoming Water Festival 2025 event.
New Regional Tatsugiri Arrives in Pokémon GO Water Festival 2025
- New regional Tatsugiri forms debut in Pokémon GO Water Festival 2025: Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy Forms.
- Event runs July 15–20, 2025, with region-exclusive Tatsugiri in wild and raids across three global regions.
- Boosted wild and rare spawns, increased Shiny odds, special Lapras, and event-focused bonuses await Trainers.
- Paid Timed Research grants Rainy Lure Module, avatar pose, and unique encounters for $4.99 during event.
A new Paldean species arrives in Pokémon GO. The Dragon/Water-type Tatsugiri will debut in the upcoming Water Festival event. Let's get into the details.
Here's what's happening for the Water Festival 2025 event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Tuesday, July 15, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- New Pokémon: Tatsugiri, known as the Mimicry Pokémon, will make its debut in the game. It will have regional variants with the following availability:
- Curly Form Tatsugiri (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
- Droopy Form Tatsugiri (Americas)
- Stretchy Form Tatsugiri (Asia-Pacific)
- Wild Spawns: Squirtle, Slowpoke, Krabby, Staryu, Magikarp, Marill, Barboach, Clamperl, Buizel, Finneon, and Wimpod. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns include Feebas (can be Shiny), Tirtouga (can be Shiny), Lanturn, and Palpitoad.
- Event bonuses:
- Rainy Lure Modules will last for two hours.
- Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better.
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Staryu and Shiny Tirtouga.
- Lapras wearing a scarf caught from raids may have a Seasonal special background—if you're lucky!
- Field Research: Complete Field Research tasks to earn Mega Energy and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.
- Collection Challenges: Complete the catching-focused Collection Challenges to receive XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.
- Raids:
- One-Star Raids: Shellder (can be Shiny), Ducklett (can be Shiny), Curly Form Tatsugiri (Europe, Middle East, Africa), Droopy Form Tatsugiri (Americas), Stretchy Form Tatsugiri (Asia-Pacific)
- Three-Star Raids: Gyarados (can be Shiny), Lapras wearing a scarf (can be Shiny), Kingler, Azumarill
- Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a Paid Timed Research for $4.99 which will have the following rewards:
- One Rainy Lure Module
- An event-themed avatar pose
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Gyarados, Lapras wearing a scarf, and more!
- Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."
