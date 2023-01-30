New Report Suggests Nintendo, Xbox, & PlayStation Won't Be At E3 2023 According to a new report, E3 2023 won't have three of the biggest publishers on the floor in Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation.

According to a brand new report this evening, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation will not be participating in E3 2023 in any form. The info comes from IGN, who reported that sources close to the matter are claiming that Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo will not be a part of the event in any capacity, not even having demo stations on the floor. Which, if true, would be a major blow to the convention as it is trying to return to a physical format with the help of ReedPop this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center. None of the big three responded to IGN's requests, but ReedPop did send the statement below.

"E3 is such a significant event for the game industry and being entrusted with an important cultural touchstone is not a responsibility ReedPop takes lightly. Since ReedPop took on the contract to run E3 six months ago, we've worked diligently with ESA members based on their feedback to create a new type of E3 that supports their goals and needs."

"This process has taken time due to the tremendous amount of stakeholders offering input, though we appreciate that we could have been more transparent to questions for which we were still finalizing the answers. We continue to work tirelessly to create a show that brings together the global gaming industry. We believe we've created a new format for the event that serves the needs of both the industry and its fans, and are committed to building and growing it in the coming years."

"As we spent much of 2022 refining how E3 2023 would take shape, reflecting on the feedback we solicited, we did not send a single contract to an exhibitor until the start of this month. We have received a tremendous amount of interest and verbal commitments from many of the biggest companies in the industry, and when we are ready to announce the exhibitors we are confident it will be a lineup that will make the trip to Los Angeles well worth it for the industry and consumers alike."

The fact that PlayStation and Xbox won't be there isn't that big of a shock. Sony pulled out years ago to do their own thing unrelated to anything the ESA was going at the time, and Xbox opted to do the same, only next door to the event as they showed off games and held their own presentation at the Microsoft Theater in downtown LA. Nintendo has always done their Nintendo Direct videos; however, they have also had a presence on the floor for most of E3's existence. Nintendo not having their grand display or booth when E3 returns would definitely be a significant blow for attendees. We'll see if any changes happen as this is still January, and there are five more months to go until the event takes place. Things could change on a dime. But it definitely puts E3 2023 in a corner without them there.