New Roguelike Deckbuilder As We Descend Revealed

Box Dragon and Coffee Stain Publishing have given details about their latest game, as we're getting a roguelike deckbuilder in As We Descend.

Indie game developer Box Dragon and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing revealed their next project together with the roguelike deckbuilder As We Descend. The game will have you focusing on strategy as you recruit new forces, upgrade them, and deploy them into tactical fights against corrupt creatures roaming the lands. Your choices will help decide the fate of humanity as they stand together in the last city. We have more info below as we're waiting to find out what their next move is, as no release date or trailer has been released yet.

As We Descend

Taking a dystopian and strategic twist to the deckbuilding roguelike genre, the game will see players defend the last city of humankind on a perilous journey. Players will explore a feudal cityscape to make contacts, gather forces, scavenge ruins, and find valuable resources to gain an advantage over the deadly monsters threatening humanity's existence. When these monsters advance, the game's challenging turn-based combat will require strategy and card drafting skill, as players build their forces with unique units, each with their own cards and capabilities.

Assemble Your Forces: Recruit new unit squads by utilizing scavenged technology. Each squad is a specialist archetype with its own set of cards which can be added, removed, and upgraded. Deploy the right composition of special forces in order to tailor your deck for a given battle challenge.

Recruit new unit squads by utilizing scavenged technology. Each squad is a specialist archetype with its own set of cards which can be added, removed, and upgraded. Deploy the right composition of special forces in order to tailor your deck for a given battle challenge. Plan & Strategize: The city is the last bastion of humanity and serves as your main base. Familiarize yourself with its denizens so you can survive its feudal politics and gain allies. Make the most of your limited resources so you can prepare sufficient advantages for the battlefield.

The city is the last bastion of humanity and serves as your main base. Familiarize yourself with its denizens so you can survive its feudal politics and gain allies. Make the most of your limited resources so you can prepare sufficient advantages for the battlefield. Outsmart Your Foes: Against titanic enemies, you must rely on not just strength but wit. Adapt your tactics by reacting to enemy intents. Master the combat zone system: reposition your forces between the Defender Zone and the Support Zone in order to dodge enemy attacks and set up a defensive line.

Against titanic enemies, you must rely on not just strength but wit. Adapt your tactics by reacting to enemy intents. Master the combat zone system: reposition your forces between the Defender Zone and the Support Zone in order to dodge enemy attacks and set up a defensive line. Randomized Runs: Each descent is a new challenge, pitting you against a new face of the twisting world as you attempt to break through the three biomes to enter the core. New allies and encounters await you. Even if you fail, you will uncover more secrets and begin the next journey with more knowledge and tools to ever delve deeper.

Each descent is a new challenge, pitting you against a new face of the twisting world as you attempt to break through the three biomes to enter the core. New allies and encounters await you. Even if you fail, you will uncover more secrets and begin the next journey with more knowledge and tools to ever delve deeper. Decide The Fate Of The City: Hailing from one of the three great factions of the City-Vault, you hold the key to its fate amidst the post-apocalypse. Outmaneuver the medieval politics of the city and unearth its deepest secrets. As the first and last line of defense for the city walls, you must hold the line…

