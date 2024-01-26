Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, New State Mobile | Tagged: New State Mobile

New State Mobile Adds New Weather Effect In First 2024 Monthly Update

The latest monthly update for New State Mobile brings about a new weather condition, as well as a new weapon and balance updates.

Krafton has released the first monthly update in New State Mobile for 2024, as players have some new things to look forward to. The biggest addition is a new weather effect on the Troi map called "Troi Twilight," which will slowly send the map into an every-continuing orange dusk glow as the sun sets on the map. We have the updates below, and the full patch notes are on their website, as the content is now live.

New State Mobile – January 2024 Update

"Troi Twilight" – A Mesmerizing New Weather Effect on Troi

Experience the Troi map like never before with Troi Twilight, with the last bits of daylight glowing over the map as players move in towards the shrinking playzone. This exclusive weather condition offers a chance to earn 50% more tier points during victories, while losses come with a small additional penalty. Initially, Troi Twilight will appear more frequently to let players experience the new weather event for themselves.

Introducing the Dragunov DMR

The Dragunov designated marksman rifle (DMR) is now available in New State Mobile, bringing high headshot damage and another option for fans of 7.62mm caliber weapons. Customize the Dragunov with various attachments, including the new Dedicated Tactical Stock, which provides faster aiming and stabilized recoil.

Gameplay Balance Adjustments

We heard your feedback: Gunplay now includes increased hip-fire bullet spread for ARs, SMGs, and LMGs. You can also expect matches in the Troi map to move at a more rapid pace, with less time to scrounge and do battle between each Blue Zone phase and a 20% increase in item spawn rates. Finally, Human vs AI mode now features more capable AI combatants who deal increased damage and move faster.

Battle Royale Season 13 and Survivor Pass Vol.27

Battle Royale Season 13 is underway! Player tiers have been reset back to 0, and Season 12 participants are receiving summaries of their accomplishments. The new season brings Survivor Pass Vol.27, which introduces the new unlockable skin for "Jack Overkill." Complete levels in the Survivor Pass to acquire his character skin, earn rich rewards in the Premium Pass, and unlock the "Cartoon State" costume set for Jack.

