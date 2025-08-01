Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Paizo, Starfinder, Video Games | Tagged: Epictellers Entertainment, Starfinder Afterlight

New Story-Driven RPG Game Starfinder: Afterlight Announced

Starfinder: Afterlight will bring all of the excitement from the TTRPG to a new story-driven RPG experience, showcasing the title's universe

Article Summary Starfinder: Afterlight is a story-driven, single-player party-based RPG set in the Starfinder universe.

Assemble a diverse crew of misfits, each with unique backgrounds, personal stories, and meaningful choices.

Engage in turn-based tactical combat featuring iconic Starfinder classes and Paizo's three-action system.

Explore the vast Pact Worlds, shaping the galaxy's fate through branching narratives and impactful decisions.

Indie game developer and publisher Epictellers Entertainment has teamed with Paizo for a new video game based on the Starfinder universe called Starfinder: Afterlight. The sci-fi party-based RPG title will feature a story-driven narrative featuring settings and characters from the TTRPG, along with familiar mechanics from the game that will introduce fans old and new to a robust story among the stars. The game has no release window or timeframe yet, as they plan to do a crowdfunding campaign to help get it made first. For now, enjoy the trailer and the info the team released for today's reveal.

Starfinder: Afterlight

Gather your crew and venture into the Pact Worlds in a tale of unlikely heroes, cosmic wonders, and the bonds that define us. The galaxy faces annihilation, your captain has vanished, and doomsday looms. Assemble a crew of misfits from across the stars and become the legends in this single player party-based RPG. Find 6 unique companions scattered across the stars—from android assassins to mystic prophets. Each brings personal stories and moral dilemmas. The bonds you forge through triumph and loss will determine their destinies—and whether the galaxy survives.

Experience turn-based tactical combat with Starfinder's classes—Soldier, Envoy, Operative, Mystic, Solarian and Witchwarper. Use Paizo's critically acclaimed three-action system to fuel endless strategies. Level up and collect alien gear while battling everything from Hellknights to digital ghosts. Experience a branching narrative where choices matter. Nothing is forbidden—everything has consequences. Choose salvation or profit, mercy or vengeance. Factions remember your deeds, companions judge your heart, creating hundreds of unique paths. From Absalom Station to Eox's undead empire, from digital gods to cosmic dragons. Explore the Pact Worlds across 40-60 hours of adventure where magic and technology unite. In this universe, everything is possible—and probably is trying to kill you.

