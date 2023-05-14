New Tabletop Game Star Wars: Unlimited Announced For 2024 You can expect a new Star Wars tabletop game on the way next year as Star Wars: Unlimited is coming from Asmodee.

Fantasy Flight Games and Asmodee, in partnership with Lucasfilm Games, have revealed a new tabletop title on the way called Star Wars: Unlimited. This will be a new fast-paced trading card game made for both beginners and experienced hands, featuring iconic heroes, villains, ships, and settings from the entire franchise across all mediums. Organized Play has been designed with the game from beginning to end and will be ready to play immediately out of the box. The game will also be aimed at collectors as you'll get original never-before-seen art that you'll want to keep, along with alternate cards, special treatments, and variant visual designs. We have a few quotes about the announcement below as the game will be released sometime in 2024.

"Ensuring this game was accessible to all players was key for us, so whether you are a casual player, competitor, or collector, there's something for everyone in this game," says Jim Cartwright, Product Strategy Director for Fantasy Flight Games. "Straightforward mechanics are the driving force behind the design. It's clean and concise with no gimmicks – a card game in its purest form."

"Having the opportunity to commission new art for every card in this game ensures there will be an exciting and cohesive style throughout. We really thought about what the cards would look like on the table next to one another," says Brian Schomburg, Visual Creative Director for Fantasy Flight Games. "We're proud to be creating something so unique with the legendary characters and settings that Lucasfilm has brought to life in the Star Wars franchise."

"Star Wars: Unlimited is the culmination of FFG's rich history mixed with the celebrated Star Wars brand. As a studio, we are putting unprecedented resources across every department into this game. We could not be more excited to get this out into the world for everyone to experience," says Chris Gerber, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio. "We can't wait to show you more."