New Tactical Shooter Rogue Point Announced For PC

Team17 and Crowbar Collective are working together on a new tactical shooter called Rogue Point, due to come out sometime in 2025

Article Summary Team17 and Crowbar Collective unveil Rogue Point, a tactical shooter set to release in 2025.

Join a vigilante squad to battle conglomerates in a corporate war sparked by a CEO's demise.

Experience fast-paced, strategic gameplay with team-based missions and high-tech gear.

Earn elite weapons through successful missions and strategic team planning in Rogue Point.

Team17 and Crowbar Collective have come together to announce a brand-new tactical shooter title called Rogue Point. The game will have you playing as a member of an independent vigilante squad where you're righting back against conglomerates who are trying to control the empire of a fallen CEO. The game has no release window beyond the idea we'll see it come out in 2025, so for now, enjoy the trailer!

Rogue Point

When the richest CEO on Earth dies, cutthroat conglomerates seek to carve up his kingdom. Using the MERX app, rival businessmen can order private mercenary armies as easily as ordering takeout — perfect soldiers for the corporate war! Only Rogue Point, an elite, independent vigilante squad, dares to fight back. Dive into the heat of battle in our campaign, where high-octane tactical combat meets strategic planning. Team up, gather intel and launch assaults against top-tier mercenaries. Face off against the formidable 5 Star Merc, the pinnacle of MERX lethal contractors. Brace for tough, unyielding enemies and relentless action that will push your skills, gear, and teamwork to the extreme.

Rogue Point is perfect for both fresh recruits and seasoned veterans, presenting an accessible entry point that reveals layers of depth for those who seek a challenge. Crave fast-paced action or deep, skill-driven gameplay? Rogue Point kicks down the door to a world of relentless, gripping excitement. Earn your keep on the frontlines, then purchase new hardware for your arsenal. Deck out your loadout with hi-tech attachments and plenty of tactical equipment to make infiltration and extraction a breeze. Master the currency of combat. Own the battlefield on your terms.

Work as a team to overcome the odds. Rogue Point is purpose-built to reinforce teamplay and pull players into combat. You have to adapt, overcome, fight, and maneuver with your squad to win. Start with nothing more than a pistol and an armored vest and earn an elite arsenal through successful missions and strategic team play. Rogue Point has teams taking risks not just on mission but in the planning and loadout stages as well. Use the game's Dead Drop for a chance at getting the best gear and specialized weapons you cannot get anywhere else.

