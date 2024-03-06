Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: k-ID

New Tech Company k-ID Reveals New Approach For Kid-Friendly Games

The brand-new tech company k-ID is looking to provide better ways for gaming to be safe for kids and teens while helping makers as well.

A new technology company going by the name of k-ID revealed their new initiative to better provide for kids and teens when it comes to safety in gaming. According to the statement sent out this morning, the company is looking to provide online safety, as well as privacy and gaming, with a new platform that will seek to transform the way kids, teens, and parents engage with games in the future. As well as provide publishers and developers with tools to comply with regulations across the 200+ worldwide gaming markets. We have more info about what the company intends to do as they will be a part of GDC 2024 in San Francisco from March 18-22.

k-ID

This new solution is the most expansive compliance framework ever built for the gaming industry, making it easier than ever for any player, any age, anywhere in the world to have a tailored and safe experience. k-ID makes keeping up and complying with ever-changing regulations easy with automatic updates, helping protect publishers and developers them against regulatory sanctions, reputational risk, and business-critical consequences. It also helps deliver safe experiences for players that expand as they mature and provides a single sign-on for parents that simplifies the verification process. The comprehensive suite of tools from k-ID includes three technologies working in concert to help developers operationalize compliance while empowering young players with game experiences that have been inaccessible for many until now.

k-ID Global Compliance Engine is a powerful, universal application programming interface (API) that seamlessly configures age-appropriate game experiences based on location, age, and digital maturity without friction or compromise. It is also US COPPA Safe Harbor certified through the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB), a unique recognition typically reserved for games themselves.

is a powerful, universal application programming interface (API) that seamlessly configures age-appropriate game experiences based on location, age, and digital maturity without friction or compromise. It is also US COPPA Safe Harbor certified through the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB), a unique recognition typically reserved for games themselves. k-ID Global Compliance Database is the most comprehensive and practical compilation of regulations affecting the gaming industry. Updated daily, it is the brainchild of industry experts who have managed compliance for global game launches and struggled with inefficient and costly processes for finding answers. Today, k-ID is leveraging insights from current and former regulators around the world while also working with the most sought-after youth and online safety organizations.

is the most comprehensive and practical compilation of regulations affecting the gaming industry. Updated daily, it is the brainchild of industry experts who have managed compliance for global game launches and struggled with inefficient and costly processes for finding answers. Today, k-ID is leveraging insights from current and former regulators around the world while also working with the most sought-after youth and online safety organizations. k-ID Family Platform is a universal, cross-platform, single sign-on family portal for transparently managing online game experiences. In contrast to the lengthy onboarding that exists for kids and teens today, players instantly access integrated games, while parents go through a simplified process; adjusting the experience based on their player's digital maturity. It reduces signing-up from dozens of steps to a few taps that take virtually seconds.

