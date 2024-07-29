Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Klub Kofta Studio, Operation Octo

New Tower Defense Game Operation Octo Announced

You can try out the new tower defense game Operation Octo right now with a free demo on Steam before it comes out next year

Article Summary Play as Dr. Odin the octopus to defend underwater biomes in the quirky tower defense game Operation Octo.

Unlock unique sea creature turrets like Pistol Shrimp and Death Ray to fend off skeleton enemies.

Explore various biomes and adapt to environments to survive waves of skeletal foes and dangerous bosses.

Enhance turrets with Elixirs and enjoy an upbeat soundtrack in this action-packed underwater adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Klub Kofta Studio revealed their latest game as we're getting a new tower defense title called Operation Octo. The game will have you playing as an octopus scientist fighting off all sorts of creatures under the sea as you create unique biomes filled with traps and weapons to keep everything out. The game has all sorts of wacky animations and creations that you can check out right now in a free demo on Steam, as the full version will be released sometime in 2025.

Operation Octo

Dr. Odin, an octopus scientist, has teamed up with his Dolphin colleague to put a stop to underwater skeletons' reign of terror! In this action tower defense game, you fend off hoards of skeletons by strategically placing sea creature turrets. Beware that as your line of defense falls, this quickly turns into a game of survival where you dodge around for dear life!

Unlock Turrets : Your arsenal is filled with mechanized sea lives! Those cool inventions (such as Pistol Shrimp, Navy Seal, and Death Ray) will handle the fight. You'll discover new turret types one after another – Figure out how best to utilize each of 'em!

: Your arsenal is filled with mechanized sea lives! Those cool inventions (such as Pistol Shrimp, Navy Seal, and Death Ray) will handle the fight. You'll discover new turret types one after another – Figure out how best to utilize each of 'em! Skeleton Enemies : Did you know that most humans who ever lived are dead? Tons of skeletons end up in the ocean, and are terrorizing local ecosystems. Fight sword-swinging pirates, poison-wielding chemists, and even skeletal dragons… Those skeletons are sure to rattle up your playstyle at every turn!

: Did you know that most humans who ever lived are dead? Tons of skeletons end up in the ocean, and are terrorizing local ecosystems. Fight sword-swinging pirates, poison-wielding chemists, and even skeletal dragons… Those skeletons are sure to rattle up your playstyle at every turn! Unique Biomes : As you adventure the seven seas, you'll add more creatures into your turret collection, and face new and exciting dangers. Adapting to changing environments is key to survival: Don't misstep into a toxic brine pool, or forget your light in the darkness of the deep sea.

: As you adventure the seven seas, you'll add more creatures into your turret collection, and face new and exciting dangers. Adapting to changing environments is key to survival: Don't misstep into a toxic brine pool, or forget your light in the darkness of the deep sea. Turret Upgrades : Skeletons will sometimes drop a variety of Elixirs. Use them to boost turrets into different forms! Will you turn a turret into a frosty ice machine, a powerful mutant, or a shadowy stealth weapon?

: Skeletons will sometimes drop a variety of Elixirs. Use them to boost turrets into different forms! Will you turn a turret into a frosty ice machine, a powerful mutant, or a shadowy stealth weapon? Boss Fights : Special levels featuring larger-than-life boss enemies with formidable abilities!

: Special levels featuring larger-than-life boss enemies with formidable abilities! Awesome Upbeat Soundtrack: Seriously, the composer's amazing

