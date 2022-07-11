New Video Game Kingdom: The Blood Announced Based On Netflix Series

Heavy action game studio Action Square announced today that they will be making a new RPG based on the Netflix series Kingdom. The game is being called Kingdom: The Blood, which will serve as both a single and multiplayer action RPG, which will feature high-fidelity graphics married with brutal and precise hack n' slash K-zombie action. According to both the info and the trailer below, the game will faithfully recreate characters and settings from the show, and still be tied into the storyline to a degree, but will serve as its own stand-alone game so that anyone just diving into it won't need to know everything about the series to get into the action. As of right now, there's no official release date or even a window. We're guessing if we don't see any movement on it by September, we won't see this one until 2023.

Staying true to the beloved Netflix series, Kingdom: The Blood recreates characters, zombies and vicious action from the show in high-quality 3D graphics. Korean culture is treated with the utmost care in both gameplay and aesthetic. Motion capture was recorded using a professional Korean sword dancer to perfectly replicate deadly Korean-style combat. Players will show off their own personality with character creation and customization. The game takes you through beautiful sceneries of Korean palaces as well as zombie-infested city of Hanyang. Diverse costume options, including Hanbok (Korean traditional clothing), feature deep colors and textures representative of 16th century Korea. Kingdom: The Blood will include a story mode that follows the Netflix drama. Game modes include Conquest Mode, a sequence of diverse five-minute battles, in addition to epic multi-boss battles and intense PvP combat. The K-zombie RPG will launch on mobile and PC for global audiences. Further details on Kingdom: The Blood, including the release date, will be revealed in future announcements.