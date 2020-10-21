New Wave Toys Reveals Asteroids Mini Arcade Cabinet

New Wave Toys revealed a brand new mini arcade cabinet today as they are giving the miniature treatment to Asteroids. In partnership with RepliCade and Atari, they have created a 12-inch-tall replica of the legendary arcade classic, fully playable, and detailed down to the stickers on the side. This is designed to match the cabinets you would find if you walked into an arcade in the '80s. You can currently pre-order it on their website at a reduced price, which will last until November 5th. Right now that price is just $90, but that will shoot up to $120 after the pre-order sale ends, with units expected to be shipped out in December. We have the details of what's inside each package for you below.

Officially licensed by Atari, the Asteroids X RepliCade celebrates 40 years of the groundbreaking vector-based space shooter and is modeled after the original 1979 arcade cabinet. Faithfully featuring the classic Atari Owl Eyes diecast coin door, operator dip switches, and glow-in-the-dark packaging, Asteroids x RepliCade is an essential addition to any nostalgic gamer's cabinet collection. Limited Production 40th Anniversary Edition (of 3,500)

Replica 1979 Asteroids arcade machine in 1/6th scale (12 inches tall)

Professional reproduction cabinet art by Escape Pod

Plays the original Asteroids arcade game on high resolution screen optimized for vector enhancement

Arcade Operator's menu featuring dip switches and cabinet settings

High Score saving with non-volatile memory

Atari Owl Eyes metal coin door with storage compartment

Atari cone Volcano buttons

Authentic wood cabinet construction

Illuminated marquee and cabinet accents

Built-in high capacity rechargeable battery

Amplified mono audio with volume control

Glow in the dark packaging

Officially licensed by Atari Accessories: (1) Micro USB Charge Cable

(1) Replica Asteroids Owners/Operator's Manual

(4) Mini Arcade Tokens